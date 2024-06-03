For the past decade, the Tottenham Hotspur faithful have been blessed with the brilliance of Harry Kane.

Their all-time top goalscorer will forever remain a legend of the club, but since his departure last summer, the Lilywhites have lacked his presence.

Richarlison and Heung-min Son have attempted to fill his void, and despite the latter in particular performing well, they’re yet to find a true replacement.

However, that could all change this summer, with Ange Postecoglou keen on acquiring a fantastic number nine to bolster his attack.

Spurs’ search for a Kane replacement

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Spurs are interested in signing Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexican striker impressed last season at Feyenoord, and he’s set to be a target for a handful of clubs this summer, including Liverpool.

However, according to Bailey, Spurs are currently in pole position to acquire his signature, saying:

“I think Spurs like him a lot, they’ve been doing work on him. I’d be making them favourites in that race at the moment.”

Why Gimenez would be Spurs’ best striker since Kane

Gimenez is a name that the average Premier League fan may not be aware of, but the Mexican has been making waves across Europe over the past two years.

The 23-year-old Feyenoord striker has been tearing up the Eredivisie and each European competition he’s played in since joining the Dutch side, netting 49 times in 86 appearances.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Gimenez introduced himself with 15 league goals in 21 starts, and this season he’s just gone from strength to strength.

Over 41 appearances across all competitions, the left-footed ace has scored an impressive 26 goals, including two in the Champions League in four matches, which proves he can perform at the highest level.

Gimenez vs Son vs Richarlison 23/24 League Stats Stats Gimenez Son Richarlison Starts 29 34 18 Goals 23 17 11 xG 23.01 12.01 9.59 Assists 6 10 4 Big chances created 9 20 3 Shots 3.6 2.4 2.2 Key passes 1 2 0.6 Touches 28.6 42 26.2 Passes completed 8.8 24.9 9.5 Via Sofascore

It’s no surprise to see that football scout Jacek Kulig has described him as a "machine," especially when you consider his tremendous goal-scoring ability.

Just like Kane, he’s the type of centre forward who only needs half a chance to put the ball in the back of the net, as shown by his xG to goal ratio, which could’ve been the difference this season in Spurs colours.

On top of that, he’s also a source of creativity due to his quality link-up play, picking up six assists and creating nine big chances.

However, his overall play style is to stay on the fringes of the game and influence it when it matters most, often playing on the shoulder of the defender, as displayed via his low touches and passes statistics.

Although Son has been excellent this season, scoring and creating for fun even without his partner in crime, he doesn’t fit the profile of a typical number nine that Postecoglou is looking for.

The introduction of Gimenez could have an astounding impact on how the side plays, particularly in attack, and having a constant threat inside the box would see the performance of the creative outlets such as James Maddison, Pedro Porro, and Brennan Johnson increase significantly.

Overall, the number 29 must be the priority this summer, and he could just be the perfect replacement for Kane...at long last.