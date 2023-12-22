Tottenham are now real favourites to sign a "very versatile" young attacker after making him a contract offer, and they're attempting to seal his signing ahead of January.

Postecoglou eyeing young stars for Spurs

According to Sky Sports, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and club chiefs are keen to bring in fresh faces of a certain age range - and ones who could fit into the Australian's long-term project.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham are prioritising the signing of younger players in January as they chase a new centre-back, midfielder and forward for Postecoglou.

This fits in with their links to Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is 23 years old, while other rumoured Spurs centre-back transfer targets like Genoa star Radu Dragusin (21) and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite (21) are also on the younger side.

Meanwhile, further forward, Juventus starlet Samuel Iling-Junior, 20, and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, are also being chased by Tottenham as we approach January.

The Lilywhites appear to be building something special for the future, with these reports indicating they have full faith in Postecoglou to take them forward.

Tottenham's head coach, speaking to the English press recently, has also confirmed that Spurs are actively pursuing new signings as they plot early window moves.

"I wrote my letter to Santa! Like my kids now, I've just got to see whether I've been naughty or nice and see what I get, mate," Postecoglou jokingly told Standard Sport.

"It is challenging, [but] the reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss. We've got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven't been able to make an impact in those games.

"We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree. Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January.

"It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes.”

Postecoglou's aim to sign young stars, and in quick fashion, is now backed by Belgian football specialist and reporter Kevin Sauvage.

Spurs favourites to sign Idumbo after contract offer

According to the journalist, writing for DH Sports, Tottenham are the "most concrete path" for Ajax starlet Stanis Idumbo.

The 18-year-old attacker has been offered a four-year deal in north London already, and they "would like to secure his services" pretty quickly.

It's added that this wouldn't be an academy signing, and he would be integrated right into Postecoglou's first team. If Idumbo fails to make a significant impact, he'd then be loaned out in the summer to further his development.

A decision from the teenager is expected "in the coming days", with Monaco also named as suitors.

Malmo video scout Elijah Michiels, taking to X, claimed he is a "very versatile" player - which could be useful for Postecoglou.