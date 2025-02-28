When it comes to Tottenham Hotspur's modern-day greats, there are quite a few players to choose from.

Perhaps the first name that will come to mind for most people is Harry Kane, as while he wasn't able to win anything in North London, he was a goalscoring force of nature and left the side as their all-time top scorer and a Premier League legend.

The Englishman's right-hand man, Son Heung-min, is another player that has to be mentioned in this conversation, as while time is starting to catch up with him this season, his consistency over the last decade has been second to none.