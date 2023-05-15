La Liga defender Ferland Mendy's agents are now likely to seek transfer talks with Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy currently has a plethora of issues to solve in north London, not least the lack of a permanent manager to replace Antonio Conte, who departed nearly two months ago.

The search goes on for Conte's successor and Levy's list is apparently narrowing down, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann now out of the frame.

Arne Slot, Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, according to The Athletic, are all in contention but Levy must also find a new sporting director after the departure of former transfer chief Fabio Paratici.

Amid this chaos, Spurs are also apparently working on transfer targets for the summer, with Leicester City star James Maddison and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi among the names linked.

The back line in particular is a real problem with Spurs holding the worst defensive record of any team in the Premier League top 10, having conceded more goals than every other side above Bournemouth.

It will be interesting to see who Tottenham could sign to address this key issue, with The Daily Mirror making an interesting claim on Real Madrid left-back Mendy.

The Frenchman has apparently been told he can start searching for a new club, which may well be Spurs depending on developments.

Mendy's representatives, according to The Mirror, are "likely" to "seek talks with Tottenham" in their search for his new club - with north London rivals Arsenal also in the frame to sign him.

The 27-year-old no longer has a future under Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu, with Mendy deemed surplus as Real look to trim their squad and fund summer signings.

He's also going to cost any club just £17.5 million.

What could Mendy bring to Spurs?

If Spurs are to take his agents up on their potential talks, Mendy may have to take a pay cut on his current £154,000-per-week wages, but the player's quality may well be of interest to Levy.

The former Lyon star is highly versatile, able to play as both a left-back and left-winger, with former Galacticos star Raphael Varane once praising Mendy's "incredible" strength.

He explained to Marca in 2020:

"The physical strength he has is incredible. He is adapting very well and allows us to put together great efforts in matches."His forte is defense but he helps us a lot in all facets of the game. He's confirming his potential. We gave him a brick for the clubs he puts in training. He's very tough."

At £17.5m, he may well be a player worth considering at Spurs.