Tottenham Hotspur may have missed out on Champions League qualification this season, but considering they lost Harry Kane last summer and had a new manager in the dugout, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Europa League was still a good showing.

Ange Postecoglou took a team playing terribly boring football under José Mourinho and Antonio Conte and turned them into one of the most exciting teams to watch in the country.

However, if he is going to lead them back into the top four and beyond, he'll need a new striker as Richarlison hasn't been able to show enough over the last two campaigns, and based on recent reports, Daniel Levy and Co seem to agree.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are one of several sides keen on signing AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

Alongside the Lilywhites, West Ham United and Aston Villa are said to be interested in bringing the Englishman back to the Premier League after his spell in the Italian capital.

The report has revealed that the Serie A giants are willing to sell, but it'll cost the interested parties around £40m to sign the former Chelsea ace, and while that's not cheap, it might prove to be worth it for Spurs.

How Abraham compares to Richarlison

Now, before looking at the pair's output, it's worth pointing out that Abraham, unfortunately, shares one of Richarlison's worst attributes: his injury record.

Since the start of the 2021/22 season, the Lilywhites forward has suffered eight injuries, which have seen him miss 34 games, and while the Roma ace has had to deal with as many injuries in that time, he's missed a whopping 51 games.

However, while that looks dreadful - because it is - 40 of those missed games came from a cruciate ligament injury, so there is every chance that, with the proper care in North London, he could maintain a fairly standard injury record from this point onwards.

These injuries limited the Englishman to just 318 minutes of first-team action this season, so to get a fairer comparison between him and the Brazilian, let's look at their best season with their current team and their career record to date.

The former Everton man's best season in North London has been this year, in which he found the back of the net on 12 occasions in 31 games while providing four assists for good measure, which equates to a goal involvement every 1.9 games on average.

In comparison, the Camberwell-born forward enjoyed his best campaign with the Giallorossi in 2021/22, when he scored an impressive 27 goals in 53 games and provided five assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.6 games.

Abraham and Richarlison's best season at their current club Player (Season) Abraham (21/22) Richarlison (23/24) Appearances 53 31 Goals 27 12 Assists 5 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.60 0.51 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Okay, so the 11-capped Englishman has had the best individual season out of the two marksmen, but who comes out on top when looking at their overall careers?

Well, in his 338 games to date, the Nova Venécia-born star has scored 93 goals and provided 36 assists, giving him a career average of a goal involvement every 2.6 games.

Abraham vs Richarlison career stats Player Abraham Richarlison Appearances 385 338 Goals 162 93 Assists 42 36 Goal Involvements per Match 0.52 0.38 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, the former Chelsea "goal machine", as dubbed by academy coach Stephan Elliott, has an even more impressive record of 162 goals and 42 assists in 385 games, which is an average of a goal involvement every 1.88 games across his entire career.

Ultimately, there is undoubtedly an element of risk in signing a player who has been tormented by injuries over the last couple of seasons, but given his record when he has played and the heights he has shown he's capable of hitting, Abraham is a player Levy and Co should be looking to bring to N17 this summer, even at the expense of Richarlison.