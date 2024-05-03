Tottenham Hotspur's weaknesses were illuminated in garish colour as Ange Postecoglou watched his side slump to defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

After losing successive Premier League matches against Newcastle United and Arsenal, a response was needed but it arrived with the sound of a screeching, skewed tyre.

Chances of closing the seven-point gap on Aston Villa and qualifying for the Champions League now look slight, with set-piece struggles and bluntness in attack the foundation of the issue.

Cristian Romero might have squandered a fine chance in the six-yard box but the six-goal centre-back can hardly be faulted. Tottenham failed to create, they failed to control, they failed to contain.

Encapsulating every edge of this dismal display, Emerson Royal is surely now fighting for his Spurs career, were he not already.

Emerson Royal's performance vs Chelsea

There's no question that Tottenham improved after the break but a susceptibility to wide overloads was ruthlessly targetted by Mauricio Pochettino's Blues, and Emerson was always a concern as Tottenham's third-choice left-back, filling in for the injured Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies.

As per Sofascore, the Brazilian defender was in the thick of the action, taking 68 touches and completing 87% of his passes, and while he completed his one attempted dribble and made one key pass, his defensive deficiencies were acutely feasted upon.

Indeed, Emerson made just two tackles and was dribbled past a whopping six times, losing possession ten times and winning just three of his 12 contested duels. Losing nine duels against a fleet-footed winger like Noni Madueke is a sure-fire recipe for disaster.

Madueke, to emphasise the point, completed four of six dribbles and won ten duels, with his electric pace and directness proving to unravel Emerson and the Tottenham backline like a loose spool of string.

The natural right-back has been a victim of his own versatility in some regards this term but he's not proving himself to be a sufficient member of the project Postecoglou is building down N17, and he must now be ditched.

Why Emerson Royal must now be ditched

Football.london's Rob Guest was candid in his post-match assessments and didn't give a single player a favourable match ratings, though he was particularly scathing with Emerson, branding him with a 4/10 score.

The correspondent wrote: 'Started at left-back in the absence of both Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies and came up against former Spurs youngster Noni Madueke. Looked to get forward at times and was in the six-yard box when Brennan Johnson put a cross across the face of goal.'

Spurs Stats: Emerson Starting Apps Wins Losses PPG Starting 10 3 5 1.10 Not Starting 24 15 5 2.12 Stats via Transfermarkt

Spurs are patently knocked off-kilter when Emerson is placed into the starting line-up, and given that Al-Nassr over in the Saudi Pro League is believed to have offered £20m for the dynamo in the winter transfer window, Postecoglou has to cash in this summer and ditch his dud.

While there might be a call for Emerson to remain in the starting line-up given the absence of options, but there have been indications that Micky van de Ven, fast-paced and highly athletic, could play in an inverted wide role, maintaining the balance, to a degree, of the still-developing team.

This late-season nosedive must not detract from the seeds of success that have been planted at Tottenham this season, but a ruthless streak must be exhausted in bolstering the backline, tackling the most pressing conundrum and ensuring that next season, the tentative growth of the current campaign skyrockets skyward. Emerson cannot be in the mix.