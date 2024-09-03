The summer transfer window of 2024 was not one where Tottenham blew the Premier League away but they did seal some impressive captures.

Archie Gray, hailed as a "future £100m" midfielder by some is viewed as an elite talent in the making while the £65m addition of Dominic Solanke, although pricey, will certainly add more goals to Ange Postecoglou's ranks.

Wilson Odobert has started his Spurs career brightly and looks a real talent, although he will have to improve his decision-making and end product to make it long-term in north London.

There were also a series of important departures with the likes of Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon and Giovani Lo Celso heading for pastures new.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) £65m Oliver Skipp (Leicester) £20m Archie Gray (Leeds) £30m Emerson Royal (Milan) £13m Wilson Odobert (Burnley) £25m Joe Rodon (Leeds) £10m Lucas Bergvall (Djurgarden) £8.5m Troy Parrott (AZ) £6.7m Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) £4.2m Eric Dier (Bayern Munich) Free Tanguy Ndombele (Nice) Free Ivan Perisic (Hajduk Split) Free Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) Free Japhet Tanganga (Millwall) Free Matthew Craig (Barnsley) Loan Jamie Donley (Leyton Orient) Loan Bryan Gil (Girona) Loan Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Marseille) Loan Josh Keeley (Leyton Orient) Loan Ashley Phillips (Stoke) Loan Dane Scarlett (Oxford Utd) Loan Manor Solomon (Leeds) Loan Alejo Veliz (Espanyol) Loan

With such a long list of departures, whether it was permanent or loan deals, it may well intrigue supporters to learn how some of those players are getting on.

Let's have a look at the enigmatic Emerson.

Emerson's time at Milan so far

It's safe to say that the Brazilian was never the most consistent player in a Tottenham shirt.

Despite racking up 101 appearances for the club, the 25-year-old never really set the world alight having arrived from European royalty in the form of Barcelona.

Branded as a "liability" by the ever-outspoken Jamie O'Hara, a series of defensive errors and total indecision often cost him during his days in north London.

Whether it was that red card challenge on Gabriel Martinelli in 2022 or what may have proven to be the final straw - an error against Hearts in pre-season - the full-back was given chance after chance but rarely repaid his manager's faith.

As a result, the defender was sold this summer, heading to AC Milan in a move worth around £13m according to reports.

How's it all gone then? Well, as Italian football editor Kaustubh Pandey stated on Saturday, Spurs have secured a "deal for the ages" given his price tag and subsequent performances on the continent.

Yeah, it's not started very well for Emerson. Should we be surprised? Probably not, but the level of criticism he has attracted since moving is quite something.

Handed 5/10 ratings by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport for his performances against both Parma and Lazio in recent weeks, the full-back was further described as "woeful" by Milan writer Isak Moller and "terrible" by The Athletic's Martino Puccio.

The error in the clip below rather sums up what they're talking about.

So, what do the numbers say? It's not great viewing either for the recently departed Spurs defender.

Emerson Royal vs Lazio (2-2 draw) Minutes played 70 Touches 52 Accurate passes 41/45 (91%) Key passes 0 Crosses 0 Shots 0 Dribbles 0 Aerial duels contested 0 Ground duels won 3/5 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Dribble past 1x Stats via Sofascore.

What type of performance can we ascertain purely on the stats alone? Well, Emerson offered absolutely nothing in forward areas at the weekend and also struggled defensively, rarely involved in many good things that Milan did on the day.

To think he took Kaka's number 22 as well. Sheesh, good luck getting the Rossoneri fans back onside quickly.