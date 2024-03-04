Tottenham Hotspur have simply been a fantastic watch this season, and they’re backing up their performances with results, as the side currently sits fifth in the Premier League, just five points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Ange Postecoglou’s start to life at Spurs has been brilliant, with his philosophy already successfully installed within the squad.

Since his arrival, the recruitment has been absolutely spot on, with James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, and Micky van de Ven all fitting into the Australian’s system perfectly.

However, there’s one player in particular who has perhaps gone under the radar since being brought to north London.

What Spurs paid for Manor Soloman

Manor Soloman arrived in the Premier League last summer and had already proven to be a handful in England, after spending the campaign at Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk.

In just four starts for the Cottagers with an average of 31 minutes per game, the winger netted four times, so when the option for Spurs to sign him for a bargain arose, it was a no-brainer.

This summer, the promising 24-year-old was available on a free transfer from the Ukrainian club, and with Harry Kane leaving and Heung-Min Son moving into a false nine role, cheap backup on the left seemed necessary.

The young winger has shown plenty of promise already in the top flight, so to sign him for nothing was a steal.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Manor Soloman’s value in 2024

Soloman is a pacy winger who has an output in the final third, with Jamie Redknapp describing him as a “pocket rocket.”

The former Fulham gem enjoyed his start to life at Spurs, and on his first Premier League start for the club, he picked up two assists and registered five key passes against Burnley in a 5-2 victory.

The 5 foot 7 forward played three more times for Postecoglou before he picked up a meniscus injury at the start of October, which has kept him out ever since. This means he’s missed 22 games and counting already.

Had the former Shakhtar star picked up this horrific injury and his progress continued to follow a similar trend to earlier this season, then it’s reasonable to predict that his value would be much higher than what it currently is: £15.4m as per Transfermarkt.

Soloman's Market Value Over Time Date Value December 2023 £15.4m June 2023 £15.4m November 2022 £15.4m December 2021 £15.4m June 2021 £17m Via Transfermarkt

Soloman’s value has been extremely steady over the last three years, which suggests that it is unlikely to decrease any further despite his time out. Interestingly, the Israeli's current valuation is also £1m higher than January signing Timo Werner's valuation who scored his first goal for the club against Crystal Palace this weekend.

For Spurs to sign someone worth so much for a cost of £0 is impressive, and considering they’ve tied him down until tied him down until 2028, the Lilywhites truly did hit the jackpot with the 24-year-old this summer.

The Spurs faithful are yet to see the best of Soloman, and he has somewhat become a forgotten figure, but he will most definitely announce himself on his return.