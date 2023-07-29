Tottenham Hotspur are “above all” keen to strike a deal to sign Barcelona star Franck Kessie this summer, according to reliable journalist Rudy Galetti.

Who is Franck Kessie?

Kessie is naturally a central midfielder who has plied his trade at Camp Nou since last summer after joining from AC Milan, but it’s fair to say that his debut season under Xavi was far from what he would have hoped.

In La Liga, the 26-year-old was handed just seven starts and was forced to spend the majority of his time on the bench having been introduced as a substitute on 21 occasions, showing just how out-of-favour and low down in his manager’s pecking order he is.

The Ivory Coast international will therefore likely want to consider his options should he want to receive regular minutes under his belt moving forward, despite still having another three years to run on his contract, and there’s a strong possibility that his club feel exactly the same way.

The Blaugrana are reportedly under financial pressure to sell quickly during the ongoing window, so considering the little impact he’s made since putting pen to paper, you would imagine that the central talisman will be one of the names at the top of the list to be on the chopping block, in which case, he’d have a potential suitor waiting for him in England.

Are Tottenham signing Franck Kessie?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Tottenham are the Premier League club that most want to secure the services of Kessie this summer, though it’s worth noting that he is also a serious target for Serie A outfit Juventus.

He wrote: "Juventus had the first contact with Barcelona for Kessie. [Juventus] consider the [Ivorian] one [of] the main targets to strengthen the midfield. FCB are now open to evaluate bids on loan (with buy clause): some EPL clubs (above all Tottenham) are also interested in him."

How good is Franck Kessie?

Spurs will know that Kessie wasn’t given a fair chance to prove himself last season at Barcelona, but when handed the rare opportunity to play, he did show some promising glimpses of what he’s capable of, so if he was to join, the central midfielder could be a solid recruit for Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy.

The Ouragahio native, who’s sponsored by Nike, racked up six goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions during the previous campaign and ranked in the 88th percentile for most touches in the attacking penalty area (as per FBref), showing his desire to get involved in the final third.

Xavi’s £149k-per-week earner, who has been dubbed a “warrior” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his fighting spirit and attitude towards the beautiful game, would also provide the boss with wonderful versatility having operated in five various positions over the grass since the start of his career, including four roles in the midfield and even at centre-back - and he would surely only excel further under the guidance of the Greek-Australian manager.