It has already proven a particularly active transfer window for those at Tottenham Hotspur, with new boss Ange Postecoglou having overseen the signings of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon, while permanent deals for both Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski have also been confirmed.

Despite that early flurry of activity, it does not appear that the Lilywhites are done just yet in the summer spending spree, with notable names having been mentioned of late as possible transfer targets.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

Amid the club's search for new reinforcements at centre-back, there are reports that the north Londoners are in talks regarding the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, while Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen has also been touted as a possible defensive alternative.

As for the midfield ranks, The Telegraph reported last week that Postecoglou and co are eyeing a move for Chelsea maestro, Conor Gallagher, with the Englishman lined up to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at N17.

While Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be keen to work with the seven-cap international at Stamford Bridge, the suggestion is that an offer of around £50m could be enough to get a deal over the line - albeit with West Ham United also showing a strong interest in the 23-year-old.

Should Tottenham sign Conor Gallagher?

While trying to compete in the Premier League is seemingly a far greater challenge than enjoying success in the Scottish Premiership, Postecoglou will be hoping to replicate key elements of his treble-winning Celtic side in his new surroundings.

A prominent figure in the Hoops' recent success under the 57-year-old was that of Reo Hatate, with the Japanese international having scored 13 goals and chipped in with 14 assists in 66 games in all competitions since joining from Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022.

The 25-year-old - who has himself been linked with a move to Spurs of late - typically operated in one of Postecoglou's two advanced midfield berths, having been lauded for his 'all-action' style by pundit Alan Hutton, who stated earlier this year:

"He is all action, all energy, he is everywhere, tackling, scoring, creating."

That energetic approach in the centre of the park is something which Gallagher could seemingly replicate under Postecoglou were he to join the north Londoners this summer, with the Epsom-born engine having been lauded for his "relentless work rate" by analyst Patrick Rowe, as well as being been described as a true "box-to-box midfielder" by writer Zach Lowy.

The former Crystal Palace loanee notably emerged as something of a "sensation" following what was a breakout 2021/22 campaign on loan at Selhurst Park - as hailed by Lowy - having scored eight goals and registered three assists in the Premier League, with Hatate also posing a real threat in the final third with six goals and eight assists in the Premiership in the most recent season.

While the 2022/23 campaign was far less fruitful for Gallagher, as the £50k-per-week asset contributed just four goal involvements back at his parent club in the league, he still showcased his defensive prowess after averaging 1.3 tackles per game - a similar record to what Hatate achieved last season (1.2 tackles per game).

Those glaring similarities between the pair should indicate that if Postecoglou is looking to sign a Premier League-proven version of Hatate, then he should look no further than that of Gallagher.