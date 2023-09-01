Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a deadline day raid on one of their Premier League rivals, with Ange Postecoglou seemingly hoping to end the window with a bang by making a marquee, statement signing.

Who will Tottenham sign on deadline day?

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the Lilywhites are believed to be keen to secure the signing of England international, Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, with discussions having already been held between the two clubs regarding a potential late switch for the 23-year-old.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Tottenham want to do a deal for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. Contact between clubs over conditions of a deal. Tottenham likely to need to offload players first. Gallagher entered final 2 years of contract. Chelsea open to extending but will consider suitable offers."

As the Daily Mail have indicated, the former Crystal Palace loanee is likely to command a fee of around £45m if a sale is to be sanctioned by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

How would Conor Gallagher fit in at Tottenham?

As the early weeks of the season have showcased, Postecoglou's approach is far removed from the previously pragmatic styles of the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, with the Greek-Aussie outlining his desire to showcase a brand of football that is "exciting", despite pursuing the ultimate goal of winning games.

One particular trait that the 58-year-old likes to see in his side is an "aggressive" front-foot nature all across the park, in his own words, with that something that a "warrior" figure like Gallagher - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - can provide due to his all-action approach.

Lauded as a "box-to-box" option by writer Zach Lowy, the Blues machine is a true workhorse in the centre of the park, with that having been noted by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino in the recent past, who outlined the brilliant manner in which the Englishman is able to impact proceedings at both ends of the pitch:

"He can get into the 18-yard box and ten seconds later he can make a tackle in his own 18-yard box."

Having previously praised Pape Matar Sarr for the way he "disrupts the opposition" with his energetic style, Postecoglou is likely to see similar attributes in Gallagher's game, with the latter man having been hailed by analyst Patrick Rowe for his "relentless work rate".

Perhaps more importantly, the Epsom-born maestro could also be a benefit to the attack-minded coach due to the impact he can make in the final third, having notably scored eight goals and provided three assists while on loan at Selhurst Park during the 2021/22 campaign.

That desire to get forward from his number eight berth is also illustrated by the fact that the one-time West Bromwich Albion loanee also ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area, ensuring he isn't a figure who simply hovers on the halfway line looking to make the safe pass.

With the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp having been criticised for their limp midfield displays last term - with pundit Perry Groves suggesting that the pair "don't do anything" - Gallagher will certainly find some way of getting himself involved in proceedings, be it offensively or defensively.

In truth, that non-stop approach should make the Chelsea man perfect for what Postecoglou is trying to build at N17.