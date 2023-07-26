There has been an update regarding Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher...

What's the latest on Gallagher to Tottenham?

According to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, the Lilywhites - as well as both West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion - have held negotiations regarding a move for the 23-year-old, albeit with that Premier League trio seemingly unwilling to match the Blues' £50m price tag.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Chelsea open to Conor Gallagher sale but they stand firm on valuation. West Ham, Tottenham and Brighton have all had talks - but none would be willing to pay £50m for him."

This follows prior reports which outlined that Spurs are keeping an eye on the seven-cap England international as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Danish midfielder potentially in line for a move to Atletico Madrid.

Who have Tottenham signed from Chelsea previously?

It would no doubt be something of a controversial move if Gallagher was to trade west London for north London this summer, with ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino having perhaps burned a few bridges with his former employers after taking the top job at Stamford Bridge, such is the rivalry between the two long-time foes.

One of the most notable figures to have crossed the divide in the Premier League era is former Sunderland and Brighton boss, Gus Poyet, with the Uruguayan playmaker having been snapped up by the Lilywhites from the Blues on a £1m deal back in 2001.

A midfielder by trade - like Gallagher - the 6 foot 2 maestro had cemented himself as a real cult figure among Chelsea supporters amid his fine displays in the late 90s for the club, having bagged 49 goals in 145 games in all competitions.

That four-year stint with the Blues had seen Poyet win the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, with it no doubt having been something of a coup for Spurs to be able to poach the former Real Zaragoza man at the time, despite his advancing years.

As it proved, the current Greece boss endured a mixed time of it at White Hart Lane after sealing the move as injuries inhibited his impact, although the veteran talent - who was 33 at the time of the switch - did net 14 goals in his debut season to help power the club to the League Cup final.

In total, the now-retired ace would end his time at N17 with a respectable tally of 23 goals in 98 games across all fronts, with there no doubt a hope that Gallagher - who memorably scored eight league goals during the 2021/22 campaign while on loan at Crystal Palace - can also pose a real attacking threat for Ange Postecoglou's side over the coming years.

With the Englishman in the early stages of his playing career - unlike Poyet was when trading the Blues for Spurs - the hope would be that he could make a more long-term impact at the club, as he is undoubtedly an "extraordinary" talent, according to ex-Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Although the Epsom-born menace may anger his current employers if he is to join the Postecoglou revolution this summer, the north Londoners will no doubt relish the prospect of landing another marquee midfielder from their rivals.