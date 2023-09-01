It looks as if Tottenham Hotspur are set to be heavily involved in the late transfer window scramble, amid reports that the Lilywhites are planning to raid one of their Premier League rivals for a marquee midfield addition...

Who will Tottenham sign on Deadline Day?

According to journalist Jacob Steinberg, writing on Twitter, the north Londoners are seemingly plotting a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, albeit with the England international also attracting interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

In his piece for The Guardian, Steinberg revealed that Spurs have been monitoring the 23-year-old throughout the summer, with it seemingly not of the question that the Blues would sell the player if they were to receive a suitable offer - with a £50m price tag suggested.

As per the piece, any concrete approach for the former Crystal Palace loanee could well depend on whether Ange Postecoglou and co are able to move on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Denmark international having been deemed surplus to requirements by the club.

Should Tottenham sign Conor Gallagher?

With Harry Kane out the door - and with Richarlison having scored just a solitary league goal since joining Spurs last season - it may be that Postecoglou should be looking to strengthen his centre-forward ranks as a matter of urgency, rather than splashing the cash on bolstering his midfield options.

That being said, however, the signing of Gallagher would not be without merit as the seven-cap machine has showcased his proven Premier League quality in recent years, notably scoring eight goals and providing three assists while on loan at Palace during the 2021/22 campaign.

While last season was a difficult one for most at Stamford Bridge as the Blues finished in 12th place, the one-time West Bromwich Albion loanee has made a strong start to the new campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, having started all three league games thus far.

Such a high-profile addition for Postecoglou could well be terrible news for a player who is currently bang in form - Pape Matar Sarr - with the Senegalese starlet likely to see his place in the side threatened, despite having notably scored in the win over Manchester United.

With James Maddison operating in an advanced midfield role and with Yves Bissouma holding the fort at the base of the midfield, it is likely to be Sarr who is forced to give way if Gallagher is to arrive, despite having been praised for his "quality" by his manager.

While the 20-year-old is a player who "disrupts the opposition" and has "real energy" about him - as per Postecoglou - Gallagher also has those traits in abundance, having been hailed for his box-to-box nature by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino, who likened the Englishman to N'Golo Kante previously, while also stating:

"He can get into the 18-yard box and ten seconds later he can make a tackle in his own 18-yard box."

That has been evident so far this term as the Epsom-born ace has averaged 5.4 tackles and interceptions per game as a marker of his ball-winning quality, while his Spurs counterpart, by contrast, has averaged just 1.3 in that regard in the opening weeks of the season.

With Sarr also yet to be truly tested across an entire campaign in English football, it may prove less of a gamble for Postecoglou to turn to a "leader" such as Gallagher - as described by Chelsea legend Ashley Cole - to be a starting option in his midfield three.

Not that the current Tottenham man deserves to be ousted from the side - with a goal and an assist to his name already this season - yet he could find himself resigned to the bench if the Lilywhites do opt to splash the cash to snap up Gallagher.