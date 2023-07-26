Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the running to sign Conor Gallagher from Premier League rivals, Chelsea, with the Englishman looking set for a departure from his current home.

What's the latest on Gallagher to Tottenham?

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the Lilywhites are set to fight it out with West Ham United for the signing of the 23-year-old, with the Blues believed to be open to moving on the former Crystal Palace loanee this summer.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Chelsea are ready to sell Conor Gallagher despite his preseason appearances. It's a direct battle between Tottenham and West Ham for his signature. He'll cost around £35m with two years left on his Chelsea deal."

In his piece for the Evening Standard, Kinsella writes that the north Londoners are in need of homegrown players as well as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Danish maestro having asked to leave the club in order to join Atletico Madrid.

If Ange Postecoglou's side are keen to get their hands on Gallagher over the coming weeks they may well need to get a move on, with West Ham having already stolen a march by lodging a £40m bid, which has been rejected by those at Stamford Bridge.

Should Tottenham sign Conor Gallagher?

Postecoglou has already moved to strengthen his midfield ranks with the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City, although the playmaking ace - who finished tenth in the division for chances created last term - could well be aided by a relentless, "box-to-box" presence, as described by writer Zach Lowy, alongside him, such as Gallagher.

With Maddison typically being deployed in a right-sided midfield berth - or on the flanks - during his time with the Foxes, it is likely that the Chelsea man would slot in on the left of Postecoglou's three-man midfield, allowing him to strike up an exciting partnership with wing wizard, Heung-min Son down that side.

The latter man enjoyed a below-par season by his standards last time out after scoring 'just' ten league goals - having netted 23 times the previous campaign - although he could well be rejuvenated by the change in the dugout, having already been hailed as an "elite" talent by Postecoglou as a sign of the important role that he is set to play next term.

With the South Korean star undoubtedly a real "goal threat" - according to his manager - the aim will be to keep the 31-year-old operating at the top end of the pitch whenever possible, hence having a workmanlike presence behind him such as Gallagher to put in the hard yards defensively.

Previously lauded as a "sensation" by Lowy during his loan stint at Selhurst Park in 2021/22, the Epsom-born ace is a truly relentless presence in the centre of the pitch, with Chelsea legend Pat Nevin having recently stated:

'If you need someone to cover ground, go from box to box, make tackles, be a threat in the opposition box one minute and making superb defensive blocks in his own area the next, then Conor is your man.'

That ability to cover ground with ease should allow Son the freedom to wreak havoc in the final third, while Gallagher could also offer support to the long-serving Spurs ace when needed, with his desire to get forward showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 3% among midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area.

That all-action style will not only be beneficial to Postecoglou, but it could also ensure that Son is able to shine even brighter from the flanks next term.