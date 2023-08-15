Highlights Spurs scouts have been left in awe of a £26m talent who's "born to score"

He could form a devastating partnership alongside new club captain, Heung-min Son.

A dream replacement for Harry Kane may well be sourced.

Tottenham Hotspur will need to replace Harry Kane after the Premier League outfit's most coveted asset completed a £100m transfer to Bayern Munich last week, and one prodigious talent has been earmarked.

Who is replacing Harry Kane at Spurs?

That's according to Football Insider, who claim that Spurs scouts have been left in awe at a 21-year-old striker's ability after observing him in action this year.

Ange Postecoglou is now expected to make a swoop for a new talisman after Kane's sale, and Gift Orban of Belgian club Gent is one name touted by the publication.

He could be the long-term heir to his throne at the helm of the Tottenham attack, though he would cost a ballpark fee of €30m (£26m) according to other reports.

There might be reservations about entrusting a young star yet to dip their toes into a top-five European league with the daunting task of replacing a world-class striker in Kane, but Orban is as prolific as they come and could be the dream, long-term heir.

How many goals has Gift Orban scored?

Heralded as a player "born to score" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Orban has only made 26 appearances for Gent but has scored 25 times, following from his maiden days with Norwegian outfit Stabæk Fotball, where he plundered 19 goals from just 24 matches.

This season, he has already opened his account with five strikes from just four outings, including a hat-trick in Europa Conference League qualifiers.

There will indeed be caution over placing too heavy a burden on such a young and relatively untested forward's shoulders, but Orban could thrive as the centrepiece of the Spurs attack under Postecoglou's stewardship, with the Australian manager's tactical approach of possession-based and progressive football playing to the sharpshooter's strengths.

Indeed, Orban recorded an average Sofascore rating of 7.42 in the Belgium Pro League last season, scoring 15 times from just 16 games and complementing his direct return with a remarkable 3.7 shots per game.

With the creativity of Son Heung-min behind him, Orban could thrive in north London, with the newly-appointed Tottenham captain scoring 145 goals and supplying 80 assists from 373 matches since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m in 2015.

The 111-cap South Korea skipper scored ten goals and supplied six assists in the English top-flight last year, earning an average rating of 7.08, also averaging 1.8 key passes per game and exhibiting his crispness by completing 82% of his passes, which is impressive given that he was discernibly out of sorts for much of the campaign - criticised for being "so far off the pace" by pundit Tam McManus.

Pundit Noel Whelan once suggested that Son's dynamic role alongside Kane was "the best partnership in world football", and while Orban offers a very different skill set to that of the all-encompassing England international, his prolific prowess could reignite Son and rekindle Tottenham's verve and fluidity.

Kulig also hailed Orban for being "the gift from Gods", and his prospective arrival at Tottenham this summer might just spark the fire back into the club's belly, softening the poignancy of Kane's departure and ensuring the new chapter promises a renaissance after a testing period.