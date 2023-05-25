Tottenham Hotspur could well be set for something of a raid on Feyenoord this summer, amid the club's apparent interest in Mexican marksman, Santiago Gimenez.

What's the latest on Gimenez to Spurs?

While Arne Slot may well have rebuffed interest from Spurs in order to sign a new deal with his Eredivisie club, it seemingly won't stop the north Londoners from targeting his current crop of players.

Following recent reports which claimed that the Lilywhites are interested in playmaker, Orkun Kokcu, 90min are now reporting that the Premier League outfit are also among a host of English clubs who are keen on 22-year-old striker, Gimenez.

The piece notes that Daniel Levy and co are currently monitoring the ten-cap forward ahead of the summer transfer window, although the likes of Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion are also said to be in the running for his signature.

Who is Santiago Gimenez?

The highly-coveted starlet is currently enjoying a stunning debut season in the Netherlands, having been a vital part in helping Slot's side to secure title glory.

The former Cruz Azul ace - who made the move to Rotterdam last summer - has seemingly been "on fire" of late, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, having scored 15 goals in 31 league games, as well as plundering a further five goals in just nine Europa League outings.

Valued at a reported fee of just £18m, the goalscoring machine could well follow the aforementioned Slot to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with there a potential for the 6-foot ace to be a dream heir to current Spurs talisman, Harry Kane.

With the latter man the subject of interest from Manchester United amid his expiring contract, there is likely to be a concern as to whether the England skipper will be at the club next season, having yet again led the line superbly this term with a standout tally of 28 league goals.

Trying to fill the void for a player who is now the leading scorer in the club's history is no small feat, although Levy were to turn to an inform marksman, like Gimenez, it could prove an astute move.

As the youngster's goalscoring heroics this season have showcased, he seemingly mirrors Kane in his ability to offer a clinical presence in attack, having also previously chipped in with 21 goals in 105 games during his time in Mexico.

Equally, even if Kane were to stay put it would not be the worst move to bring in a younger asset to act as a quality understudy, helping to ease the reliance on the Three Lions star in the process.

As such, even if Slot isn't the man to replace Antonio Conte in the dugout, Spurs should certainly consider trying to bring Gimenez in.