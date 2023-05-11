Tottenham Hotspur forgotten man Giovani Lo Celso doesn't look likely to have a future in north London come next season, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Giovani Lo Celso?

As per The Daily Mail, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is said to be a known admirer of Lo Celso and is keeping a 'watchful eye' on his situation ahead of the forthcoming transfer window.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Villarreal and has been for the last two years and was discussed as a potential target for Emery at Newcastle United back in 2021 when he was linked with the Magpies' job.

Lo Celso joined Spurs back in August 2019 on a season-long loan deal before being signed permanently in 2020 for a fee of £27.2 million, as per BBC Sport.

In 2022/23, the Rosario-born midfielder has featured 24 times for Villarreal in all competitions, registering one goal and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Contractually, Lo Celso is bound to Tottenham until the summer of 2025, though it is unclear as of yet what the future will hold for the loanee.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks Lo Celso and Spurs will expect to part ways in the upcoming off-season.

Brown told FFC: "They invested quite a lot of money in Lo Celso and seem to have made the decision that it's not going to work out with him. I think Spurs have decided that's it and as soon as they get the right offer, he'll be gone. I'm pretty sure Lo Celso knows that and isn't desperate to try and come back and prove he can still make it work there. If they were to appoint a new manager who loves the guy and sees him as potentially a key part, that might change, but it doesn't look very likely at the moment."

Should Tottenham Hotspur look to offload Giovani Lo Celso in the summer?

If Tottenham are presented with a reasonable offer for Lo Celso from elsewhere, it would make sense for both parties to shake hands and move on as his spell in north London hasn't gone as expected.

Lo Celso has featured 84 times in total for Spurs, scoring eight goals and laying on six assists, as per Transfermarkt; nevertheless, he doesn't look likely to add to his appearance tally any time soon unless something drastic changes.

Prospectively, a new manager could come in and change his mind to stay, though he ended up becoming a spare part under Antonio Conte and it's unlikely to foresee a scenario where he is integrated into the squad.

Looking forward, Spurs should look to recoup at least some of the fee they shelled to acquire the Argentinian and reinvest it back into their squad.