Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among a raft of clubs who are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg sensation, Oscar Gloukh, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest on Gloukh to Tottenham?

As per The Guardian's Ed Aarons, the Lilywhites - as well as the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United - are believed to have made an enquiry regarding the prospect of signing the 19-year-old this summer, with the Israeli international having only joined his current side on a €7m (£6m) deal back in January.

Writing on Twitter regarding that hefty Premier League interest in the teenager, the transfer insider stated: "Understand there is interest from around Europe in Israeli attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who will face England in the semifinals of European Under 21s tomorrow. Arsenal, Man City, Man United and Spurs have all enquired about 19-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg."

The former Maccabi Tel Aviv wonderkid has seemingly been a long-term target for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, with the 57-year-old having reportedly been eyeing a move for the playmaker during his time in charge at Celtic.

Who is Oscar Gloukh?

The "Israeli maestro" - as lauded by respected source, R.D Football Scout - has caught the attention as a result of his standout form for both club and country over the past year or so, having already contributed 11 goals and ten assists in just 50 club career games at first-team level to date - as well as scoring twice in just six senior outings on the international stage.

That included a standout haul of 17 goal involvements in just 33 games during his prior stint in Tel Aviv, while the 5 foot 7 starlet has thus far shown flashes of his quality in Austria with two goals and two assists in the second half of last season.

Such a promising early impact with the Bundesliga side has led talent scout Jacek Kulig to suggest that the £5m-rated ace is set to be "another Jewel in Salzburg's collection of talents", having also lauded the youngster as a player with a "huge future ahead".

Having been categorised as a "modern advanced playmaker" by Kulig, young Gloukh could well slot in nicely into Postecoglou's preferred 4-3-3 formation next season, taking up one of the two attacking, number eight berths in that midfield three.

As The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare noted last month following the Greek-Aussie's arrival at N17, the experienced tactician 'likes to play with two No 8s who are comfortable moving into wide areas to take up some of the space vacated by inverted full-back's', hence why Gloukh would be a dream fit as someone who can also feature on the flanks.

The highly-coveted asset would then be able to mirror the role that recent addition James Maddison is set to take up in that other advanced midfield berth, with the £40m signing also a figure who can move into a wide berth if required.

The signing of Gloukh could well prove to be a perfect acquisition as far as Maddison is concerned, with the fleet-footed machine able to ease the possible creative burden on the Englishman in the centre of the park.

While former Leicester City talisman is evidently a master at supplying quality service - having finished tenth in the division for chances created last season - the precocious teen is also adept at finding his teammates, having contributed five big chances in just eight league starts in the second half of 2022/23.

That would ensure that the north Londoners are not solely reliant on Maddison to be the chief creator in the side next term, hence just why a move could be a dream for Postecoglou, the Three Lions ace and for Gloukh himself.