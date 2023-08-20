There is little doubt that Tottenham Hotspur are in need of some added firepower before the end of the summer transfer window at the start of next month.

Who have Tottenham signed in attack this summer?

Ange Postecoglou has bolstered his forward options with the signings of attacking midfielder James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent basis after his 18-month loan from Juventus.

19-year-old striker Alejo Véliz has also joined from Rosario Central but is yet to play a career game outside of Argentina.

They recently lost star striker Harry Kane to German giants Bayern Munich for an initial fee of £86m, which has come as a huge blow after his 30-goal haul in the Premier League last season.

Who could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham?

It will be difficult for Spurs to get a direct replacement for the England captain, as Manchester City star Erling Haaland (36) was the only other player to reach 30 in the top-flight.

However, Postecoglou could find a new lethal partner for Heung-min Son in attack and a player who could develop into a Kane-esque figure further down the line by signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs are reportedly interested in signing the Ireland international and his impressive start to life in senior football suggests that he has the potential to be an exceptional striker for the club.

The 18-year-old has scored an excellent 11 goals in 30 first-team matches for the Seagulls, which includes seven goals in 21 Premier League games despite only starting ten times.

This means that Ferguson, who has reportedly been valued at £120m, is currently on an average of one goal per 0.7 top-flight starts, which would work out at between 26 and 27 goals over a 38-game season.

Of course, there is no guarantee that he will be able to develop to the point where is able to sustain that over the course of an entire Premier League campaign, but the scope is clearly there for him to turn into a lethal centre-forward.

This could make the teenage ace, who was once described as "incredibly prolific" by Jacek Kulig, a superb partner for Son if he is able to fulfill his potential.

The Spurs skipper has hit double figures for goals in each of the last seven Premier League seasons and won the Golden Boot with 23 strikes during the 2021/22 campaign.

He has also racked up 36 assists over the last four top-flight terms combined and led the club in key passes per game in each of the last three seasons, which shows that the South Korea international carries a significant threat as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

These statistics suggest that Son is an outstanding creative talent who could form an excellent link-up with Ferguson to provide the Irish marksman with plenty of chances in front of goal to hit the ground running in north London.

Kane and Son hold the record for the most joint-goal involvements in Premier League history and this shows that the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star is capable of thriving alongside an excellent number nine, which could be the case with the £120m-rated starlet.