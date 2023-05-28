The season may not yet be over, although Tottenham Hotpur's protracted search for a new permanent manager will likely already be beginning to grate on the club's support, with the Lilywhites having already seen a host of potential candidates fall out of the running.

Despite having sacked former boss Antonio Conte at the end of March, the north London outfit still appear to be no closer to naming a long-term successor to the experienced Italian, with leading target, Arne Slot, having only recently outlined his desire to remain with Eredivisie champions, Feyenoord.

Prior to that, Spurs were also dealt something of a blow after learning that Julian Nagelsmann is also not set to be on his way to N17, while Xabi Alonso also stated his intention to stay put at Bayer Leverkusen.

With chairman, Daniel Levy left to continue his quest to find a new head coach, Football Transfers only recently reported that out-of-work boss Graham Potter is among those being considered by the businessman, having left his post at rivals Chelsea earlier this year.

The 48-year-old - who was hailed as a "genius" by broadcaster Joe Thomlinson amid his spell at Brighton and Hove Albion - had only taken charge of the Blues back in September, although was ultimately relieved of his duties by Todd Boehly and co last month, after winning just 12 of his 31 games in charge.

It now looks as if Tottenham could turn to the one-time Swansea City man as their successor to Conte, with Levy potentially set to snap up another managerial figure to have only recently departed Stamford Bridge, having done so previously with Andre Villas-Boas.

How did Villas-Boas do at Spurs?

Much like Potter, the Portuguese coach arrived at White Hart Lane following a short-lived spell in west London, having been sacked after just nine months with the Blues after initially arriving in England from Porto ahead of the 2011/12 season.

Having previously won the treble in Portugal prior to joining Chelsea, Villas-Boas was still seemingly a well-regarded coach at the time of his move to Spurs, with Levy lauding him as a figure with an "outstanding reputation" back in 2012.

The one-time Academica boss would ultimately lead his Gareth Bale-inspired side to a fifth-placed finish during what proved to be his only full season in charge, with the Welsh wizard scoring 21 league goals prior to sealing an £85.3m move to Real Madrid.

Having lost his talisman, Villas-Boas was unable to kick on the following season as the north Londoners endured a dismal start to the campaign, with the up-and-coming coach ultimately being shown the door in December 2013, after suffering hefty defeats to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Much like his time at Chelsea, the Porto-born tactician's spell under Levy also proved rather brief in truth, with it having ultimately not proven a wise move to pounce for the available coach after his underwhelming stint at Stamford Bridge.

The fear will be that history could repeat itself if a deal is struck with Potter in the near future, with the Englishman having already struggled to make his mark at one of the Premier League's elite clubs.