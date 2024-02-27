Tottenham Hotspur have been brilliant this campaign under Ange Postecoglou, who has not only improved results but also given the club a clear identity, which they have been lacking for a while.

The Lilywhites are currently fifth in the Premier League, five points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Premier League: Top 8 Team Played GD Points #1 Liverpool 26 38 60 #2 Man City 26 33 59 #3 Arsenal 26 39 58 #4 Aston Villa 26 21 52 #5 Spurs 25 14 47 #6 Man Utd 26 0 44 #7 Brighton 26 8 39 #8 Wolves 26 0 38

The Spurs faithful will fancy their chances of securing Champions League football, especially as they now have all their key players available once again and quality in backup if any setbacks do occur.

This just proves how Daniel Levy has recruited brilliantly recently, but there are still plenty of players that he’s signed in recent years who have simply failed to produce on the field.

What Spurs paid for Sergio Reguilon

In the summer of 2020, Tottenham looked to secure a long-term suitor for the left-back role in Sergio Reguilon, who at the time had an extremely “promising future,” according to journalist Kiyan Sobhani.

Jose Mourinho spent £32m on the full-back after he impressed during his loan spell at Sevilla, where he starred in La Liga and helped the side win the Europa League.

In his first season at Spurs, Reguilon became the first-choice left-back in the team, starting 26 matches and displacing Ben Davies in the side.

Over those games, the Spanish ace picked up four assists and became known as an energetic, pacy defender who provided endless support at both ends of the field.

Reguilon kept his place in the starting XI in the following season, but this time he would operate in a left-wing back role under Antonio Conte, which suited his profile much better. The former Real Madrid prospect started 22 games, but that was the pinnacle of his Spurs career.

Sergio Reguilon’s transfer value in 2024

Last campaign, Reguilon set his sights on a return to Spain, as he joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

However, his time under Diego Simeone was a nightmare, with the defender starting just two games in La Liga, dealing with two injuries, and sitting on the bench 14 times without getting on the field.

Fast forward to this season, and he spent the first half of it on loan to Manchester United, where he featured on 12 occasions. Today, the 27-year-old is playing for Brentford on loan from Spurs once again, becoming the first-choice left-wing back and filling in for the injured Rico Henry.

The 5-foot-10 star’s lack of game time and unconvincing showings over the last few seasons have seen his estimated market value completely crash by £28m since his move to the Lilywhites, to the point where he is now valued at just over £4m according to CIES Football Observatory.

Spurs' Lowest Valued Players Player Value Ryan Sessegnon £4m Dane Scarlet £4m Fraser Forster £4m Jamie Donley £4m Sergio Reguilon £4m Via CIES Football Observatory

As you can see, this would make him the joint lowest-valued player in the Spurs squad and by far the lowest to have played frequently this season in the Premier League. To sum things up, he is rated as highly as some of the club's current academy graduates.

It’s fair to say that the transfer of Reguilon has been a howler from Spurs, and with Destiny Udogie becoming a key player at left-back, there’s no way the Spaniard can revive his career under Postecoglou.