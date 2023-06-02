Despite still waiting to name a new permanent head coach, Tottenham Hotspur appear to be already cracking on with their summer transfer dealings, with chairman Daniel Levy seemingly eyeing up potential targets in a bid to improve upon their recent, eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Among those who the Lilywhites are reportedly keeping tabs on is Leeds United sensation, Jack Harrison, with the wing wizard potentially set to be up for grabs following the Yorkshire side's recent relegation.

According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old - who was the subject of a £20m offer from Leicester City in January - is one of a handful of Elland Road stars that Levy and co are looking at, with the Englishman set to be available on a cut-price deal due to the presence of a relegation clause in his existing deal.

Despite Leeds' collective woes, the "incredible" talent - as hailed by former boss Jesse Marsch - still managed to rack up a respectable haul of five goals and seven assists in the top flight, having been described as "one of the best wingers in the Premier League" by his ex-New York City FC teammate, Frank Lampard, back in August.

Although there may be concern among Spurs supporters at the prospect of signing a player who has only recently been relegated, the hope will be that a move for Harrison could prove yet another masterclass for Levy, in the mould of the signing of Moussa Sissoko.

How good was Moussa Sissoko for Tottenham?

Much like the Leeds asset, Sissoko was signed from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 following the Magpies' drop into the Championship, with the north London outfit forking out £30m in order to prise the Frenchman from St James' Park.

Despite the 71-cap international's initial struggles in his new home - having made just eight league starts during his debut season at the club - the 6 foot 2 menace ultimately established himself as a vital figure in Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

The one-time Toulouse man memorably played a key role in the club's surge to the Champions League final in 2019 after featuring in ten of Tottenham's 13 games in the competition that season, impressively averaging two tackles and one interception per game en route to the showpiece.

As pundit Noel Whelan stated in October 2019, Sissoko looked to have been "transformed" following his initial woes at N17, with the towering asset emerging as a "massive player" for both Pochettino and the club, prior to his departure for Watford in 2021.

The signing of the versatile midfielder - who racked up 202 appearances for the Lilywhites and featured in a variety of positions during his five-year stay - has showcased the benefits of acquiring a player from a recently-relegated outfit, hence why it could prove a real masterstroke if Harrison was to follow suit this summer.