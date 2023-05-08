If Harry Kane does leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, it is unlikely that he would go to Chelsea, given how much anger it would cause amongst the fans, Julien Laurens has claimed.

What's going on with Harry Kane?

The England striker has been in fantastic form this season, scoring 26 times in the league, despite Spurs struggling as a whole.

There has been a lot of speculation over the 29-year-old's future, as despite his goal tally continuing to rise, he is yet to win a major trophy, and the chaos at Spurs means that he is probably better off moving elsewhere in search of glory.

It remains to be seen whether he will leave this summer, with his contract expiring in 2024, but whilst high-spending Chelsea may be an option, the backlash it would cause if he was to be sold to a major rival means a move to Stamford Bridge is unlikely.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Laurens described Kane as "incredible," and claimed that staying at Spurs or moving to Manchester United were both more likely options than joining Chelsea, even if Mauricio Pochettino becomes the Blues' manager.

"There's still a chance of course, a big chance that he stays, even if he doesn't extend his contract, they keep him then he can go for free during summer 2024," he stated.

"Spurs may feel they have to do that because they can't do without him. I think there's also obviously a big chance that he moves, I would go 50% to stay 40% to go to United and 10% to go to Chelsea, just because Pochettino will be there.

"I know that to be the betrayal of all betrayals, of course, and I don't think that Daniel Levy can sell him to Chelsea either. Otherwise, I mean, Daniel Levy's house will be burned down."

What should Spurs do with Kane?

Spurs are currently in chaos, with no deal for a new manager being close to completion, no replacement for recently banned director of football Fabio Paratici and a lot of holes in the squad.

They will need a big rebuild of the squad no matter who comes in as manager, and given that they now look set to miss out on Champions League qualification, selling Kane now may be better than losing him for free next year.

Spurs look highly unlikely to challenge for the title next season, and without Champions League football, the £200k-per-week star may want to play at the highest level in his prime years and may see a move away as the only possible way at this point in time.

If Spurs keep Kane for another season, they will likely be delaying his inevitable departure if he cannot be convinced to extend his contract, and they could gain a large fee this summer to help rebuild the squad, compared to nothing next year.