Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be involved in discussions with chairman Daniel Levy in a bid to resolve his future this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

As per The Evening Standard, Kane has 'reiterated' that he will be a part of talks with Levy at some point in the near future to establish plans moving forward.

In an interview with Standard Sport, the England international said: "I think there’s a conversation [with the chairman] to be had anyway in terms of some of the values of the club. It will be a conversation, we’ve had many conversations before like that on how we can improve, and that will be the case again."

Sky Sports report that Kane is Manchester United's number one transfer target heading into the off-season and is joined on a three-man shortlist by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

The outlet claim that the Red Devils hold a 'long-standing' interest in the striker; however, Spurs are said to be reluctant to lose their prize asset this summer, who's £200k-a-week contract is set to expire in north London next summer.

On the final day of the Premier League season against Leeds United, Kane equalled former Manchester United icon Andy Cole's record of netting 26 top-flight goals for Newcastle United in 1993/94 by scoring a double, as per talkSPORT.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown has also stated that Kane will have talks with the Tottenham hierarchy to discuss what the future may hold for both parties.

Brown told FFC: "You might see a few high-profile names leave Spurs. I think a lot is going to depend on what kind of manager they get and what he wants to do with certain players and where he wants to go in terms of systems and bringing people in. It still feels to me like it might be best for all parties if this is the summer when Kane finally goes, but he's going to sit down with Daniel Levy and discuss the future. Kane's future probably also depends on who, if anyone comes in for him and what kind of serious offers are made. I'm pretty sure that if a top-tier Champions League club came in with a big offer for Kane, he'd be interested and I'm sure if the money was right, Spurs would sell, knowing that his contract situation is what it is."

Why are Tottenham Hotspur so keen to keep hold of Harry Kane?

Spurs are so keen to keep hold of Kane because he is one of the best strikers in world football and always has a knack of producing the good in front of goal, even in a struggling side.

That sentiment rings true this term, as despite Tottenham slumping to an eighth-place finish, the 29-year-old still managed to bag 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Kane also excelled as a chance provider in 2022/23, successfully carrying out 159 shot-creating actions in total for his current employers.

WhoScored takes into account that the England international racked up around 3.4 shots per game in the Premier League, indicating that he is a constant menace for opposition backlines to contain.

Moving forward, Tottenham will have a tough job convincing Kane to stay at the club, though they will be a tough club to negotiate with as they look to keep their star man for as long as possible.