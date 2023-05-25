Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy may decide to keep hold of Harry Kane for another year despite interest in his services and risk the Lilywhites' talisman leaving on a free transfer next summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

The Guardian report that Manchester United are keen on signing Kane this summer and will step up their efforts to try and land the England international by bidding for his services in the early portion of the forthcoming transfer window.

Kane has a year left on his £200k-a-week contract at Hotspur Way and it is said that the Red Devils are aware that Levy will not be an easy person to negotiate with as they try to acquire the striker.

As per The Telegraph, Kane is believed to be open to seeing out the final 12 months of his deal at Tottenham before potentially being able to leave on a free transfer.

Speaking to talkSPORT with co-host Laura Woods, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara has boldly suggested that his old side could end up in a relegation battle without Kane to lean on for goals, stating: "Obviously, we all hope that he sticks around and signs a new contract. Because Laura, without Harry Kane, I seriously think we could be fighting relegation next season. We are that bad without him. We have been solely dependent on Harry Kane to score us goals and do stuff for us."

Journalist Jones recently signalled his belief in his column for GIVEMESPORT indicating that Spurs' chairman Levy would be willing to 'gamble' on keeping hold of Kane this summer despite the threat of him being able to depart his boyhood club on a free transfer the year following.

Jones stated: "Kane has one year remaining on his Spurs contract and has interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich if he wants a move. Spurs are hopeful they can avoid that situation by appointing someone with a blueprint for the future that gives Kane fresh hope of winning a trophy but also that he can continue to thrive as he closes in on the Premier League’s goalscoring record.

"Keeping him is a gamble—this summer he could fetch £90-100million in the market whereas if he does not agree a new contract in the next 12 months he will be leaving as a free agent in one year. Usually Levy would not take such a business risk yet there are indications he might do as - from a footballing point of view - Spurs cannot afford to let him leave.

"As of this moment there is no plan to replace him by signing a new striker and with so much upheaval behind the scenes, as they hunt for a new sporting director as well as a new boss, the team are looking like they could fall behind in their preparations for next season."

How has Harry Kane faired this season for Tottenham Hotspur?

Kane has been in brilliant form for Tottenham this season, registering 30 goals and five assists from 48 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per talkSPORT, the 29-year-old has earned praise from high places this campaign and has been labelled as "one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

WhoScored shows that Kane has been a hard presence to contain for opposition backlines in the Premier League, detailing that he has had an average of 3.4 shots per match this term.

Spurs chairman Levy may feel that the risk of keeping hold of Kane and him not signing an extension is worth taking; however, it would make bad business sense and potentially stop his side from being able to reinvest a large sum of money into replacing the talismanic forward.