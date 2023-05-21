Referee Jarred Gillett may have made a notable error by not spotting a foul on Harry Kane shortly before Tottenham Hotspur conceded in their recent loss.

What's the latest on VAR and Spurs?

It was an afternoon to forget at home for Spurs on Saturday as they were soundly beaten by Brentford in the Premier League.

Things had started so well, however, with star man Kane firing in a brilliant freekick after just eight minutes which was enough to see them lead at halftime.

But the Bees were by far the better team in the second 45 and they made the dominance count as they netted twice through Bryan Mbeumo before he also set up Yoane Wissa to make it 3-1 on the day.

The crucial goal of the day was Brentford's second but it came in controversial fashion as Kane appeared to be fouled by Aaron Hickey before the defender then slipped in Mbeumo to score only seconds later.

Was Kane fouled by Hickey?

As this footage from BBC's Match of the Day shows, Kane gets to the ball first before Hickey bumps into him on the halfway line and turns over possession despite not making any contact with the ball.

It's the sort of challenge that tends to result in a foul being given more often than not but Gillett opted to play on and VAR must have felt it wasn't a clear or obvious mistake and so they decided not to intervene either.

The Spurs players certainly weren't happy with Jonathan Pearce on the BBC commentary noting: Tottenham are surrounding the referee, they think that's a foul on Kane."

In the end, this was a turning point in the game as Ryan Mason's men never really recovered and as Brentford picked up the win, only one point now separates the two teams in eighth and ninth as we go into the final weekend of the season.

Of course, this was the last home game of the season too and the performance of the Spurs players – albeit not helped by the referee on this instance – was not well regarded by the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium supporters.

Indeed, many left right after the game instead of hanging around for the end-of-season awards, with journalist Alasdair Gold even noting that the stadium music was turned on immediately after the final whistle to drown out the loud boos.