Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane signing a new contract at his boyhood club at some point is a 'possible', according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

According to The Independent, Manchester United have decided to drop out of the race to sign Kane this summer due to his current employers, Tottenham, adopting a tough negotiation stance involving the England international.

The report adds that Manchester United are 'conscious' of Manchester City's failed pursuit of the 29-year-old back in 2021 and don't want to waste their off-season trying to land Kane only to be rebuffed by Spurs continually.

Le Parisien via GOAL detail that Kane has admirers from the continent in the form of Paris Saint-Germain and the Ligue 1 giants are said to want to make Kane a 'marquee' addition despite not currently having a manager in place at the Parc des Princes.

It is expected that Kane would cost the French giants in excess of £100 million to acquire, which is a big part of the reason Manchester United pulled out in their attempts to tempt him to Old Trafford.

Capology understand that Kane has one year left on his deal at Tottenham and is believed to pocket £200,000 per week in north London.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth has revealed that there is a possibility Kane could now commit to a new contract at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sheth stated: "Tottenham do not want to sell Kane, least of all to a Premier League rival.

"I see a few scenarios that could happen with Kane, and they’re obvious really. Tottenham's number one choice would be Kane signs a new contract at Spurs and spends the rest of his career at the club. It's possible, but how likely, I don't know.”

Should Tottenham Hotspur look to tie Harry Kane to a new deal?

Spurs should look to tie Kane to a new deal with every fibre of their being, as he is an elite striker with the propensity to produce moments of magic consistently in the Premier League.

In 2022/23, despite Tottenham's underwhelming season, Kane recorded 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Unsurprisingly, Kane was Spurs' most consistent performer during the season and obtained an average match rating of 7.52/10 for his exploits on the pitch, according to WhoScored.

Leading the line with efficiency, Kane also managed to successfully lay on 159 shot-creating actions combining his time on the field in the Premier League and Champions League, as per FBRef.

Nailing down Kane for the rest of his career at Tottenham will undoubtedly be a major priority for Lilywhites' chiefs; however, it will be easier said than done and they will need to match his ambition at the club to win trophies in order to stand a chance of being successful in their endeavours.