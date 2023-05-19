Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new manager is reportedly close to reaching its conclusion, with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique having reportedly spoken to Daniel Levy about the position.

Should the Spanish manager take over in north London it could just be enough to keep Harry Kane at the club, as his pedigree with some of the top strikers in world football suggests that he could get the best out of the Englishman and potentially inspire the Lilywhites to a trophy.

What's the latest on Spurs' manager search?

According to The Telegraph, Levy made contact with the former FC Barcelona boss recently in Spurs' ongoing search for an Antonio Conte replacement, but no significant progress has been made since then.

The likes of Arne Slot, Ange Postecoglou and Roberto de Zerbi are also name-checked as potential options but none possess the experience of Enrique, who would win everything there is to win with Barcelona before managing Spain for three years between 2019 and 2022.

A disappointing World Cup campaign saw the former Celta Vigo boss sacked but it seems only a matter of time before the 53-year-old finds his next job and at Spurs, he could potentially convince Kane to stay and smash the Premier League goalscoring record with his boyhood club.

Would Harry Kane break the record under Luis Enrique?

As things stand, the 29-year-old Kane remains 50 goals behind Alan Shearer in the all-time top scorer list, having recently overtaken Wayne Rooney to move into second place overall.

Despite a woeful season for Spurs, which will end with no trophies and a potentially unwanted Europa Conference League spot for the 2023/24 campaign, the England captain has produced some more phenomenal performances.

Across 36 top-flight appearances, the world-class talisman boasts 27 goals and three assists, which would have surely been enough for the golden boot without the seemingly-robotic Erling Haaland as his closest competitor.

Kane's 7.47 average rating from WhoScored also sees him comfortably ranked as the top performer in Spurs' squad, so it could definitely be argued that he has been let down by his teammates once again, and it is perhaps easy to understand why there are so many reports linking him with a move away.

However, the powerful 6 foot 2 forward need only look at the record of a top striker such as Luis Suarez, who notched a remarkable 120 goals and 67 assists in just 140 games under Enrique.

Having once been dubbed a "remarkable" manager by former Arsenal stalwart Arsene Wenger, the Spaniard's work at Barcelona suggests that he is able to get the best out of a world-class front three, as Neymar, Lionel Messi and Suarez would all flourish under his management.

If he could get similar results out of the likes of Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski next season, then the number of goalscoring chances for Kane would surely increase, and the 50 goals he needs in the Premier League could perhaps still be achieved in a Tottenham shirt.