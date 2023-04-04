Fans and pundits alike have lambasted England captain Harry Kane after his "embarrassing" theatrics in the most recent Tottenham Hotspur game.

What did Harry Kane do against Everton?

It certainly was an interesting night for the Spurs star as his side played their first game without recently departed manager Antonio Conte.

Indeed, with the Italian's assistant Cristian Stellini at the helm, and Ryan Mason by his side, Tottenham travelled to Everton in the Premier League.

A win would have done wonders for the north London club's ambitions to finish in the Champions League places, but the Toffees were fighting for their lives down at the bottom of the table.

And after 58 minutes, it seems Abdoulaye Doucoure took that a little too literally as he was caught up in a bit of a scrap with the England International.

As seen in this footage, Kane fouls Demarai Gray but after the whistle is blown, he continues to battle Doucoure for the ball and things quickly escalate.

The pair tussle and square up to one another before the Everton midfielder foolishly pushes out with an arm and catches Kane in the face.

Contact is made and the £200k-per-week Spurs star has no second thoughts about hurling himself to the ground like a sack of potatoes.

While you can certainly see that Kane is touched in the face, it's not exactly as if Doucoure landed a haymaker. The theatrics work, however, and Everton are down to ten men.

Spurs went on to take the lead through their 29-year-old striker but in typical fashion, surrendered the lead late on after Lucas Moura got his own red card, before Michael Keane fired home a stunning equaliser right at the death.

Amid all the drama, it seems a number of pundits and notable names were quick to condemn Kane for his acting masterclass.

