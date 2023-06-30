Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is getting "closer and closer" to Bayern Munich with Spurs and the Germans "negotiating to reach an agreement".

Who is leaving Spurs this summer?

Ange Postecoglou's arrival marks the beginning of a new era and the return of attacking football at N17, with the Australian already receiving chairman Daniel Levy's backing before he's even officially started.

The former Celtic boss is set to begin his reign as Spurs manager tomorrow but has already seen both goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and playmaker James Maddison join his new club permanently.

They're also chasing a new centre-back signing, with talks reportedly ongoing for Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba.

To fund these moves, though, Levy and the north Londoners will need to generate cash through player sales - and there are plenty of squad members to choose from.

Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ben Davies have all been linked with exits, while Spurs could also look to offload Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele (The Telegraph).

Harry Winks is thought to be already on his way to Leicester City, while one player who Spurs definitely won't want to part ways with is Kane.

Spurs have already rejected a £60 million verbal offer from Bayern Munich in recent days, but according to TUTTOmercatoWEB, the Bavarians are coming back in again.

This time, they're set to offer an all-in bid of around £70 million for Kane, with TMW's headline stating Kane is getting "closer and closer" to Bayern.

Both Tottenham and Thomas Tuchel's side are allegedly in "constant contact", whilst "negotiating to reach an agreement" around the £70m fixed base.

Levy, though, is demanding a minimum of £86m for Kane, according to this report.

What's been said about Harry Kane?

The 29-year-old has been praised throughout his career, and for good reason.

Kane is both Spurs' all-time top goalscorer, having recently surpassed the legendary Jimmy Greaves, with Tottenham's striker also taking over Wayne Rooney as England's greatest ever goal-getter.

Called a "genius" by football writer Andrew Gaffney, the former Leyton Orient loanee has also been seriously endorsed by former Lilywhites boss Antonio Conte.

"We are talking about a world class striker,” Conte said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates."