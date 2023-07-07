Tottenham Hotspur will 'reject anything' in the way of bids for talisman Harry Kane as they look to keep him in north London for this season, according to journalist Michael Bridge.

Which clubs are keen on signing Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer?

SPORT BILD via The Daily Mail report that Tottenham are expected to reject an £85 million offer from Bayern Munich for Kane following their decision to knock back an initial offer of around £60 million for the England international's services.

The outlet claim that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be infuriated by Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel due to his approach in negotiations and will aim to make the German giants 'bleed' if they are to be successful in their attempts to land Kane.

Manchester United were very keen to sign Kane earlier on in the window; however, they pulled out of trying to sign the £200k-a-week ace to avoid being embroiled in a frustrating transfer saga similar to that of Manchester City's failed bid to sign Kane in the summer of 2021.

Erik Ten Hag is hoping to add a central striker to his ranks ahead of this term getting underway competitively and he now looks to have turned his attention towards Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, as per The Telegraph.

Tottenham have offered Kane a 'massive new contract' that would see his wage increase significantly at the club amid his current deal being set to expire in 2024, though he is in no rush to commit his future to the club as his situation continues to hang in the balance, as per The Guardian.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Bridge is certain that Tottenham will reject any incoming bids for Kane in this transfer window.

Bridge said: "What I can say is, if that bid [Bayern's one] has gone in, it would have been rejected — and Tottenham will pretty much reject anything. It would have to be something crazy, over £100m, for Daniel Levy to even consider it.

"He's so important to the football club. He scored 30 goals in a team that finished eighth. It's pretty unbelievable, really. I know [Erling] Haaland's got all the plaudits, but I just can't believe he got that amount of goals in a very poor Tottenham side last season."

Will Harry Kane stay at Tottenham Hotspur?

It's the million-dollar question; put it that way. Time will tell if Kane does stay at Tottenham for the foreseeable future and whether any other interest in his services comes to the fore before the end of the transfer window.

Losing Kane could harm Spurs' hopes of getting back among the elite in English football this season. Last term, the 29-year-old was in fine form for Tottenham, registering 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Kane's potency was on full display in 2022/23 and the London-born striker averaged 3.4 shots per match in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Bringing others into play when occupying deeper positions is also a key trait of Kane's game. As per FBRef, Kane successfully carried out 159 shot-creating actions combining his exploits in the Premier League and Champions League.

Looking ahead, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to keep Kane around as he gets to work at Hotspur Way and looks to turn his side's fortunes around.