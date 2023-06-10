Tottenham Hotspur will be worried over the possibility of losing star man Harry Kane to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

According to talkSPORT, Kane is being lined up by Real Madrid as a potential replacement for striker Karim Benzema, who moved to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League earlier this week.

The report states that Carlo Ancelotti has made the £200k-a-week England international his top target this summer. However, Spurs will be resistant to offers from other Premier League sides for Kane's services.

Manchester United are also keen on signing the 29-year-old, giving him an option that would be able to keep him based in England; nevertheless, Spurs will be a tough side to negotiate with for his signature, as per The Telegraph.

Kane was in magnificent form for Tottenham this term, registering 32 goals and five assists from 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Now, it looks as if Kane will have a decision to make on his future in the next few months based on his career ambitions, with just 12 months now left on his contract in N17.

Although, it has since been claimed that Levy has no intention at all of selling the striker to Real Madrid, so it remains to be seen.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Tottenham may be worried over the possibility of Kane swapping the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Jones told FFC: "If you're Spurs, it's never great news if Real Madrid are linked with one of your players these days; they took Bale, they took Modric and now they want Kane. They've got a really good hit rate of signing Tottenham stars and there's a pretty good relationship between the two clubs."

Should Harry Kane stay at Tottenham Hotspur or move elsewhere?

Kane is an elite striker, though he has never won a single trophy in his career, which is something that he will want to rectify before his playing days are over.

Spurs have just installed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, who is someone that has plenty of silverware under his belt, seeing as he took the Hoops to five out of six trophies, including back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles in his time in Glasgow, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, whether that translates to the waters of the Premier League is an entirely different matter to deal with and it will be interesting to see if Kane sticks around to try and achieve that feat.

Of course, the England international is only 48 goals away from becoming the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, which may sway him to remain at Tottenham to try and secure the extremely prestigious accolade.