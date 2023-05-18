Tottenham Hotspur will be 'absolutely confident' that either Harry Kane stays at the club or his replacement is already in the building, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

As per Football Insider, it is said that Kane won't sign a contract extension at Spurs until their new manager has been formally announced in north London.

The 29-year-old is seen as 'irreplaceable' by the club; however, his £200k-a-week deal is set to expire in 2024 and Chelsea have been mooted as a potential destination as Mauricio Pochettino would like to reunite with Kane at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports report that Manchester United also retain an interest in Kane, though they would need the player to push for an exit in the forthcoming window due to Tottenham's difficult negotiation stance.

Former Spurs and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks that Kane would ruin his legacy by leaving Tottenham, as per BBC Sport, as the 42-year-old said: "I can understand and can relate to his situation. I feel for him, but at the same time I think he is going to stay at Spurs. "His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it - when you say Spurs, it is Harry Kane and when you say Harry Kane, it is Spurs.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones is of the opinion that Tottenham could've already earmarked an internal option to replace Kane in the event he does leave, in light of much reported interest in a number nine.

Jones told FFC: "Tottenham have obviously got to deal with that down the line, at the moment, they're not really considering it and I think that it's interesting that there are almost no transfer links to Tottenham signing a proper number nine. If they thought Harry Kane was leaving, then that would be happening by now. It's either they're absolutely confident Kane's staying or they're absolutely confident they've already got the replacement in-house. So, which is it to be?"

Who could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur if he did leave?

Truthfully, no-one could replace Kane and his goalscoring exploits at Tottenham; however, it would be interesting to see what plans were in place if the Englishman was to depart this summer.

In terms of in-house options, things don't look too convincing upon observation. Richarlison would be an obvious candidate due to his experience operating as a striker, though he has only found the net three times compared to Kane's 29 strikes this term, as per Transfermarkt.

On the market, Spurs have been linked with a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to one report from a Spanish media outlet.

Jeunes Footeux via TEAMtalk have also claimed that Montpellier forward Elye Wahi is on Tottenham's radar, though it is still unclear what direction the north London outfit would turn to if Kane was to leave his boyhood club.