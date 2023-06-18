Tottenham Hotspur could sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United this summer and club talisman Harry Kane wouldn't 'be too concerned' over the 30-year-old joining him in N17, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Maguire?

As per The Evening Standard, Tottenham are keen on signing Maguire from Manchester United this summer as Ange Postecoglou gets to work regarding potential additions in north London.

The report states that Spurs may be reticent to move due to Maguire's £190,000 per week salary at the Red Devils; however, a loan move may emerge as a potential option for the 30-year-old in the transfer window.

ESPN understand that both Tottenham and West Ham United have been offered the chance to acquire Maguire, with Erik Ten Hag said to be open to letting go of his club captain.

Ten Hag has also spoken about the future of Maguire in a recent interview, stating: "I'm happy he's here... it's also a decision he has to make [because] nobody would be happy with this situation."

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs told The United Stand YouTube channel that Wolverhampton Wanderers could also become a contender to tempt Maguire with a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has suggested that Spurs marksman Kane would be content if his international teammate Maguire was to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Jones told FFC: "He's a total professional, he's come through some really tough times if you think of the mental challenges that he's faced on the back of some of his performances. I think if Tottenham were to ask Harry Kane for his views on it, I don't think he would be too concerned about Maguire coming."

Would Harry Maguire be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Maguire has his critics, it is fair to say; nevertheless, he has shown impressive mental resilience over the last year or so and would offer an experienced head in the Spurs backline if he was to move to the Lilywhites.

In 2022/23, the Red Devils' captain made 31 appearances in all competitions for his current employers in total, as per Transfermarkt.

The 30-year-old has shown his awareness to dangerous attacking situations efficiently in the season just gone, making an average of 2.6 clearances per match in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

FBRef also note that Maguire has excelled compared to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of aerial duels, winning around 3.01 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the top 12% for this metric.

Of course, some Tottenham fans would have doubts over the signing of Maguire due to his underwhelming time at Old Trafford, though he can still be a competent defender and has proved his worth at times for Manchester United over the last year.