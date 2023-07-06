Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Leicester City star, Harvey Barnes, albeit with the Lilywhites set to face stern competition for the winger's signature.

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to Tottenham?

According to The Guardian, while it is Newcastle United who are currently leading the race for the 25-year-old, Spurs are also said to be among the clubs showing an interest.

As per the report, the one-cap England international is a 'target' for Ange Postecoglou's side as the new boss seeks to strengthen his wide options, albeit with an approach from the north Londoners seen as 'less likely' due to their pursuit of Manor Solomon.

If those at N17 are to push to sign the Foxes speedster, the piece adds that while the Burnley native was valued at around £50m a few months ago by his current side, their subsequent drop into the Championship may have altered that price tag.

Will Harvey Barnes joins Tottenham?

Postecoglou and co have already raided the Midlands side this summer in order to secure the signing of Barnes' compatriot, James Maddison, with the 26-year-old arriving on a £40m deal after spending the last five seasons at the King Power Stadium.

Despite forming part of a side that suffered relegation last time out, Maddison - like Barnes - was still able to showcase his undoubted talent, having chipped in with 19 goal involvements in just 30 Premier League outings.

As pundit Gabby Agbonlahor stated earlier this year, the signing of the one-time Norwich City appeared to be a "perfect" fit, with the playmaking midfielder able to help lead the transition into providing "more attacking football for the fans", amid the change to a 4-3-3 formation.

Postecoglou could then follow up that transfer masterclass by bringing Barnes into the fold over the coming weeks, with the fleet-footed winger having also been something of a shining light amid Leicester's woes last season, after scoring 13 league goals from the left flank.

Lauded for his "raw pace" and hailed as a "livewire" by pundit Alan Hutton, the £35k-per-week menace has proven a reliable, devastating threat for the Foxes in recent years, having bagged 45 goals and 32 assists in 187 games for the club to date.

That ability to both offer a clinical presence himself as well as provide the goods for his teammates is also shared by Maddison, with the latter man having recorded a similar record for his previous employers, with 55 goals and 41 assists in 203 appearances across all fronts.

A further benefit that the duo are also able to offer is their defensive quality, with Barnes notably ranking in the top 15% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for aerial duels won, while his fellow Englishman ranks in the top 17% for tackles made - illustrating their willingness to defend from the front.

While the Guardian report did state that a move for Barnes may not be a priority for Postecoglou at present, it would seemingly be an astute deal if the Greek-Aussie could land Maddison 2.0 by poaching the wideman from his current home, hence why Spurs should consider strongly rivalling Newcastle for his signature.