There hasn't been much to celebrate for Tottenham Hotspur fans this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side are 14th in the Premier League and crashed out of both the FA Cup and League Cup in the space of just four days last week.

However, while it's easy to focus on the doom and gloom, there have been some positives, such as the emergence of Mikey Moore and the performances of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.

Moreover, academy gem Jamie Donley has stepped up on loan, although the club already has another youngster in the academy who could be even better.

Donley's impressive season

Following his stellar campaign with the youth sides last season, in which he racked up an impressive haul of eight goals and 17 assists in 27 games, Donley was sent on his first loan move to League One side Leyton Orient this term.

Things got off to a relatively slow start in east London for the 20-year-old, as while he provided his first assist in an FA Cup tie in early November, he didn't produce his first goal involvement in the league until the 21st of December, but since then he's been on fire.

In all, the "sensational" gem, as dubbed by talent scout Kulig, has scored five goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances for The O's, totalling 2193 minutes, which means he's averaging a goal involvement every 2.81 games, or every 199.36 minutes.

Donley's 24/25 Appearances 32 Minutes 2193' Goals 5 Assists 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.34 Minutes per Goal Involvement 199.36' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, he might feel like he should have another goal to his name this season, as his incredible strike from practically the halfway line caused Stefan Ortega to score an own goal in the game against Manchester City in the FA Cup on the weekend.

Overall, in Donley, it would appear as if Spurs have another exciting prospect on their hands.

However, the talent conveyor belt at Hotspur Way seems to be never-ending, as there is another prospect currently in the academy who could be an even bigger talent.

The Spurs prospect more exciting than Donley

While the likes of Moore and even Will Lankshear have already made their debuts for the first team and look like they could go on to be brilliant players, the academy gem who could be a bigger talent than Donley is yet to play even a minute of first-team football.

Lucá Williams-Barnett has taken the academy by storm over the last year, so much so that while he hasn't made it onto the pitch, he has made it onto the first-team bench a few times, which for a player who only turned 16 in October is incredible.

It's not hard to understand why the club might want to fast-track his development when you take a look at his recent form, though.

For example, in just 13 appearances this season, totalling 1042 minutes, the teenage sensation, who respected football analyst Ben Mattinson has described as someone "to keep an eye on" going forward, has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists.

That means the dynamic "cheat code," as described by academy expert and pundit John Wenham, is averaging 1.69 goal involvements every game, or in other words, a goal involvement every 47.36 minutes, which is frankly absurd.

Williams-Barnett's 24/25 Appearances 13 Starts 12 Minutes 1042' Goals 14 Assists 8 Goal Involvements per Match 1.69 Minutes per Goal Involvement 47.36' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, it's obviously too soon for Postecoglou to start using Williams-Barnett on a regular basis for the first team. Still, it might make sense to give him some minutes sooner rather than later, as he looks like he could be a future superstar for Spurs.