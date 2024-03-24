Tottenham Hotspur sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer and new manager Ange Postecoglou made the bold decision not to directly replace one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

It's a choice that might just work out, in fairness, with Heung-min Son and Richarlison sharing the workload in front of goal, scoring 24 top-flight goals between them, and summer signings such as Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Brennan Johnson working a treat.

Still, centre-forward is an area of priority for Spurs heading into the summer transfer window and this has been evidenced through the names on the rumour mill, with Brentford's Ivan Toney high on the shopping list.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Spurs are interested in signing the prolific striker this summer, but with the Bees hoping for bids approaching £100m, Tottenham might be better to look inwards - the London club isn't exactly short on teenage talent.

Dane Scarlett's season in numbers

There are a number of young centre-forwards hoping for a shot at the big time under Postecoglou, and Dane Scarlett hasn't hurt his chances after bagging an emphatic hat-trick for England U20s on Friday.

The 20-year-old was described as "the best prospect from the academy" by former manager Antonio Conte, but after an unsuccessful loan spell in the Championship with Ipswich Town this season, featuring 12 times but failing to start or score, Scarlett was recalled by Spurs in January, having come off the bench three times since in the capital.

Of course, Scarlett's time with Kieran McKenna's outfit was not a waste. He has gained some valuable experience after spending the previous campaign on loan with Portsmouth in League One, where he netted six strikes.

Valuable experience this may be but Scarlett has not yet proven himself to be a potent goalscorer capable of thriving at the highest level.

Dane Scarlett: Respective Goal Records Club/level Apps Goals Assists Portsmouth 40 6 2 Tottenham U18 23 23 4 Tottenham U23 15 4 1 Tottenham 14 0 1 Ipswich Town 12 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Neither, to be fair, has Mikey Moore, but that doesn't stop the 16-year-old prodigy from being Tottenham's finest attacking talent around.

Why Mikey Moore is Spurs' most talented young forward

Having compiled a list of London's brightest talents, The Evening Standard said this of Moore: 'Widely considered one of the best young talents in the capital. A strong, skilful player with a powerful build who has caught the eye with his dribbling and finishing.'

Despite his young age, the dynamic forward is proving himself to be one of the most exciting youngsters on English shores, with Fabrizio Romano even hailing him as a "superstar."

This season, in staggering age-belying fashion, Moore has clinched 14 goals and eight assists from 12 appearances across the U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup, also scoring a hat-trick for England U17 against Croatia back in November.

The young star thrives across a range of different positions while always maintaining a deadliness in front of goal, and if he continues on his current trajectory then there's no telling how high his ceiling is.

Spurs must continue to nurture this sublime talent, he's the best prospect on the London club's books.

While it's unlikely that he will lead the line for Tottenham's senior squad yet, still firmly within his formative phase, Moore is truly a precocious teenager and any transfer movement conducted over the coming years must bear in mind that he will emerge onto the scene sooner rather than later.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series uncovers the very best wonderkids in world football. Every club dreams of having the next Mbappe in their academy, don't they?

Tottenham certainly don't need to play to Brentford's £100m tune for Toney, clinical and effective the England international may be...