Harry Kane's legacy at Tottenham Hotspur outweighs every single player to come before him.

Some have won trophies at Spurs. Some have scored a bucketload of goals. Some have come up with truly special moments.

However, despite never winning anything during his stint in north London, Kane will go down as definitively the best player the club has ever had.

There wasn't much animosity when he left for pastures new this summer, with the striker scoring 17 goals in his opening 11 Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich.

There's even been a goal from inside his half too. Of course, there has. This is a goalscoring marvel.

Fortunately, the Lilywhites haven't missed their star forward. Despite back-to-back defeats, Ange Postecoglou's men are still in an unlikely title fight. Kane hasn't necessarily been forgotten but it's proven they are not just a one-man band.

Harry Kane's record at Tottenham

Before moving to Germany, Kane became the club's all-time leading goalscorer, departing the English capital with a whopping 278 goals under his belt from 430 appearances.

This was a player who for nine straight seasons scored more than 20 goals in a single campaign. In five of those terms, he even found the net on more than 30 occasions with his best tally coming back in 2017/18.

During that phenomenal campaign, Kane scored 41 times in all competitions with 30 of those strikes coming in the Premier League. So much for that one-season wonder, eh?

He seemingly saved his best for the big event too. In north London derbies the England international scored 14 goals. The 30-year-old has only scored more goals against Everton (16) and Leicester (20) during his career.

Harry Kane's favourite opponents Opponent Goals scored #1 Leicester 20 in 20 games #2 Everton 16 in 17 games #3 Arsenal 14 in 19 games #4 Southampton 12 in 20 games #5 West Ham & Crystal Palace 11 (22 & 20 games) #6 Newcastle 10 in 17 games Stats via Transfermarkt.

Finding a goal-scoring commodity as good as Kane again will be a tough ask, but there is one young sensation in the academy who's starting to make all the right noises.

Tottenham's best young striker

Back in June, Spurs were able to tie down the future of budding striker Mikey Moore. Aged 15 at the time this was a piece of business that for obvious reasons didn't spark flames.

However, the decision to do that and wave away interest from top clubs has been an inspired one with the forward going from strength to strength this season.

Now 16, Moore has already made his debut for the U21s at Spurs, although has only featured twice so far.

It is for the U18s where the teenager is really shining, having scored eight goals in just seven games this term. It's a ruthless streak that Kane has more than achieved throughout his career to date.

Described as a "special talent" by the Secret Scout, a reputable source who specialises in youth scouting, it surely won't be long before he plays up a level or even gets a look in at first-team level.

A lot has to happen before then but there is a real belief that Spurs have the next Kane in their ranks. It may also prick the ears of those at the FA who will be looking for England's new goalscoring sensation in the next decade.

Moore could well be that man, and he's already doing it at international level too. Indeed, when you consider his form on the global stage he has scored 17 times overall this term. A recent hat-trick for England U17s vs Croatia has caught the eye, which adds to strikes against the Faroe Islands and Norway in 2023/24.

Mikey Moore's style of play

It would be unreasonable to pile such high pressure on the attacker but the following words from journalist Dave Hynter suggest that Tottenham have one of the best young talents in the country at their disposal.

Hynter wrote: "The Under-17 Premier League Cup final against Nottingham Forest in April was streamed on the club’s TV channel and a large viewership saw Moore score twice in a 5-1 win. The first a mazy dribble and finish. He does this a lot. ​​​​​​

"Moore has many qualities but he really quickens the pulse when he runs at opponents, gliding past them as if they are not there. Later that month, Moore would make his under-21 debut for Spurs – aged 15 – becoming the youngest player in the modern era to appear for them at that level."

Like Kane, therefore, Moore isn't just about scoring goals. That innate ability to breeze past opponents and provide end product to boot is not something that everyone has.

The future certainly looks bright for a player who is well on track to becoming the next Kane.