Despite a few hiccups, Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a relatively successful start to the season.

Ange Postecoglou's men are playing some of the most exciting football in the country, are undefeated in the cup competitions and are just two points off of Arsenal in the Premier League.

Moreover, the Australian's star players are really starting to step up, with Brennan Johnson continuing his fine form, Dominic Solanke bagging a brace on the weekend, and Dejan Kulusevski pulling the strings in midfield.

In fact, due to his incredible performances in his new position, the Swedish international has a claim to be the club's most important player, so it's encouraging to know that one of the Lilywhites' up-and-coming stars is outscoring him out on loan.

Kulusevski's form this season

It's been an interesting season for Kulusevski so far, as his form has mirrored that of the club's in the sense that early on, he was struggling to really assert himself in games.

For example, in his first five league appearances, he was only able to produce a single assist, but in the five since, he's scored twice and provided another assist, producing three more in the cups to take his total to five.

Moreover, as the team have found their footing, the former Juventus ace has become increasingly important in his new central role, as demonstrated by his utterly sensational performance against Manchester United in September.

In his 96 minutes of action that game, the "world-class" dynamo, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, scored and became the first visiting player since the 03/04 season to create nine chances at Old Trafford, per OptaJoe.

In all, it's been a fantastic start to the campaign for Kulusevski this year, and should he maintain his form until May, he could be an outside shout for the Player of the Year. So, the fact he's being outscored by one of the club's promising loanees can only be an encouraging sign for the future of Postecoglou's attack.

Spurs' loan star

Now, while there are a number of Tottenham's youngsters out on loan this season, the one we are talking about is centre-forward Dane Scarlett.

The 20-year-old poacher joined newly promoted Championship outfit Oxford United for the season back in August, and while he had a slow start to life at the Kassam Stadium that led some to fear his move would mirror his failed loan to Ipswich Town last season, he has since found some form.

In fact, in his last four appearances for the Yellows, the Hillingdon-born marksman, whom talent scout Jacek Kulig described as being "born to score goals", has found the back of the net on three occasions, beating Kulusevski's tally and jumping up to joint-second on the Championship side's top scorers list.

Scarlett's impressive form Team Appearances Goals Assists Goal Involvements per Match Oxford United 10 3 0 0.30 England U19s 14 12 1 0.92 England U20s 20 9 1 0.50 Spurs U18s 23 23 4 1.17 Spurs U23s 15 4 1 0.33 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, the "outrageous" talent, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has been in fine form for England's U20 team, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in just 20 appearances, which is almost as impressive as his form for the U19s, where he scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 14 games.

This unreal form probably hasn't come as much of a surprise to the youth coaches at Spurs, as in 38 appearances for the Lilywhites' various junior sides, the 5 foot 11 gem scored 27 goals and provided five assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 1.18 games.

Ultimately, scoring goals in the Championship is obviously easier than scoring in the Premier League. However, the fact that Scarlett has found the back of the net more than Kulusevski is still impressive, and when combined with his record at the youth level, it looks like Spurs could have a seriously talented forward on their hands.