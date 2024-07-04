Having finished fifth in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on Champions League football by two points, Ange Postecoglou will be looking to strengthen his side ready for next season in the hopes of achieving top four.

Despite Tottenham scoring four more goals last season than in the 2022/23 season, since the loss of Harry Kane, they have missed that G/A output at the top of the pitch. Whilst Son Heung-min did provide 17 goals and ten assists last season, Spurs began to miss that one-two-punch combo of Kane and Son.

With Son often playing as the striker now, it leaves a hole at left wing for Spurs to add a direct attacking threat, who can create and score goals as Son did from that left side when partnered with Kane.

Tottenham transfer news

According to Paul O'Keefe, Tottenham are showing a 'firm interest' in Desire Doue, whilst also retaining an interest in Wolves star Pedro Neto.

Doue has received interest from many top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle United, as well as, of course, Tottenham.

The 19-year-old winger broke onto the scene in the 2022/23 season and has continued to impress for Stade Rennais this season in Ligue 1, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances.

How Doue compares to Lamine Yamal

When looking at Doue's FBref page, the "similar players" feature lists Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal as a similar player to Doue.

Now, whilst these players tend to operate on opposite wings, Yamal - who has lit up Euro 2024 with Spain - often starts on the right for Barcelona, and Doue often starts off the left for Rennes, both players possess that 1v1 quality.

Yamal excels in ball-carrying metrics, averaging 5.02 progressive carries per 90, completing 3.01 successful take-ons per 90, and completing 3.05 carries into the final third per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Doue is right there with him, averaging 4.38 progressive carries per 90, completing 3.42 successful take-ons per 90, and completing 4.20 carries into the final third.

The direct nature of these wingers, ability to carry the ball and beat their man often creates chances for their sides. However, where Yamal has the upper hand over Doue is with his final ball and creative decision-making.

The 16-year-old scored seven goals and provided ten assists for Barcelona last season, making 50 appearances for the club. He also produces an xAG (expected assisted goals) of 0.27 per 90, and 4.44 shot-creating actions per 90.

Doue in comparison, had four goals and six assists in all competitions last season. He also only produced 0.19 xAG per 90, but did create 4.49 shots-creating actions per 90. This tells us the Rennes star can often get into these areas, but his numbers are hindered by a mixture of a lower quality of attacking teammates (finishing chances he creates), and a slightly less consistent final ball to Yamal.

Doue is a "special" talent, as mentioned by Zach Lowy, and a player with this sort of "X-factor" can take a massive jump when put into a side that gives them even more opportunities in the attacking third to work their magic.