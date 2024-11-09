Tottenham Hotspur is the home to numerous top-level attacking talents, with boss Ange Postecoglou having all the tools to secure a return to a Champions League spot next season.

Welsh winger Brennan Johnson has been in the form of his life so far this campaign, scoring seven times for the club in all competitions - which included a run of six successive games in which he had found the back of the net.

Striker Dominic Solanke arrived in a club-record £65m transfer from Bournemouth over the summer window, looking to fill the void left by Harry Kane 12 months prior.

The 27-year-old has settled seamlessly into life in North London, scoring six times and registering two assists in his opening 14 matches for the Lilywhites - earning him his first England call-up in seven years.

Heung-min Son has only been able to notch three goals in what has been an injury-affected start to the season, but he’s still contributed to their success - helping the Aussie edge closer to fulfilling their ambitions.

However, the 59-year-old must surely wish that he had the option of utilising one former first-team ace during his prime within the current playing squad.

Gareth Bale’s time at Tottenham Hotspur

After arriving from Southampton as a 17-year-old, Gareth Bale originally moved to Spurs as a left-back, but that quickly changed during his time in North London.

He first properly broke onto the scene for his attacking qualities after scoring a hat-trick in the Champions League meeting with Inter Milan at the San Siro back in 2010.

It allowed the Welsh international to settle into a more consistent attacking role, with his 2011/12 season seeing him bag a combined 26 goals and assists - catching the eye of various sides across Europe but he stayed put at White Hart Lane.

However, the following campaign would be his final season at Spurs in that first spell, also his best year for tangible contributions in the final third - scoring 26 times - becoming known for his trademark cut-in off the right-hand side before finding the top corner.

Bale’s sensational form would prompt huge interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, moving to the LaLiga side for £85m in the summer of 2013 - a then world-record fee.

It was a huge loss for Spurs at the time, losing one of their best players, whilst investing their money incorrectly and signing the likes of Erik Lamela and Roberto Soldado with the funds generated.

Fast-forward 11 years from the Welshman’s permanent departure from North London, Postecoglou has been presented with another opportunity to unearth a young superstar at the club.

Spurs could have a £200m sensation in the making

Academy star Mikey Moore has emerged out of the club's youth system and staked his claim for a regular starting role under the Aussie in recent weeks.

The 17-year-old made his first competitive start in the Europa League against Ferencvaros, featuring for the entire 90 minutes - as Spurs claimed a 2-1 victory in Hungary.

His subsequent performance earned him another start in the following European outing against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar - with his display catching the eye of the supporters along with his teammates.

Mikey Moore's stats for Spurs against AZ Alkmaar Statistics Tally Minutes played 88 Touches 54 Passes completed 29/36 (81%) Shots taken 3 Dribbles attempted 4 Aerials won 1/1 (100%) Touches in opposition box 6 Stats via FotMob

Moore managed three shots during the win, attempting four dribbles and completing 81% of the passes that he attempted during the Europa League triumph.

The attacker’s subsequent display led to teammate James Maddison comparing him to one of the biggest talents in Europe over the last few years, saying:

“From minute 45 to 65, I thought we had Neymar on the left wing! (Moore) was brilliant."

That man Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona back in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of £200m - a fee that still holds the record seven years after his move to the Ligue 1 outfit.

It’s still very early on in Moore’s professional career, but if he can continue on his current trajectory, he could certainly be up there with some of the best talents in European football.

No Spurs fan would want to lose another winger as they did with Bale, but if he continues his excellent performances at such a young age, he could certainly get to a level which could see him worth a similar price tag.