Over the years, the Tottenham Hotspur academy has produced some exceptional players. Whilst the Lilywhite’s academy is perhaps not as renowned as the likes of Arsenal’s Hale End, Chelsea’s Cobham or Manchester United’s Carrington, they still have several notable graduates.

Of course, the most famous player Tottenham have produced is their record goalscorer, and England’s record marksman, Harry Kane. The England captain netted 280 goals and registered 61 assists for the club in 435 games during his time in north London. He now plies his trade at Bayern Munich.

Aside from Kane, another of their famous academy graduates is former captain Ledley King. The former England international was a stalwart at the back for Spurs, and played 322 times, scoring 13 goals. He won the Carling Cup in 2008, skippering his side to silverware.

The likes of Marcus Edwards, who plays for newly-crowned Portuguese champions Sporting, and Harry Winks, a Championship winner this season with Leicester City, are two current players who have come through the Spurs academy.

However, there could well be a better talent than even Kane in their academy now, who recently made his first team debut. The youngster is making waves for Ange Postecouglou’s side and England U17s.

Tottenham's most exciting academy star

The player in question here is 16-year-old attacker Mikey Moore. He earned a long-awaited first-team debut against Manchester City in the penultimate Premier League game of the season, also appearing in the season's final game against Sheffield United.

In the U18 Premier League this season, Moore has been on fire. The youngster has scored 14 goals and has registered eight assists in just 12 games for Spurs, and is averaging a goal every 70 minutes. He is the joint fifth top scorer in the competition throughout 2023/24.

Mikey Moore's U18 PL record 2023/24 Games 12 Goals 14 Misn per goal 70 Assists 8 Stats from Transfermarkt

He recently scored a brace for England in the U17s Euros, with his first goal an impressive back post header, and his second a dazzling run which ended with a clinical finish past the France goalkeeper.

The way he slalomed in and out of the French defenders was mesmerising, picking up the ball on the half-turn just inside the French half, before easily evading several challenges and slotting home for his second of the game.

Moore was described as a “special talent” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig over on X, and it is clear to see why. Spurs have a very talented attacker for the future and maybe for the present. Lilywhites fans will be excited to see him link up with another exciting talent set to join in the summer.

Spurs’ next best prospect after Moore

Spurs confirmed the signing of exciting young Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall on 2nd February this year, although he will not join the club until 1st July. Despite his age, Bergvall is making waves in Sweden and already has one international cap.

The 18-year-old midfielder is a superb technical dribbler, who, despite his tall frame, is able to keep incredibly close control of the ball. He was described as “a very good technician” by Tommy Soderstrom, who is head of youth and recruitment at Bergvall’s former club Brommapojkarna.

He has played 17 games in first-team football this season and has put in an excellent contribution during that time; Bergvall has scored four and assisted five goals, in 1,336 minutes altogether. That is an astounding record for someone so inexperienced.

He was described by one football analyst on X as a “generational” talent before the same analyst claimed Bergvall is the “best player to come out of Sweden. Even more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic”. That is high praise for him to receive.

There is every reason for Spurs fans to get excited about both Moore and Bergvall. Together, they could pave the way for a new generation in North London and potentially have plenty of success in that famous white shirt together.