Tottenham Hotspur have discussed signing an "underrated" Premier League star as their transfer plans for 2024 continue to take shape.

Levy and Lange preparing for January

As hinted at by manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs chiefs Daniel Levy and Johan Lange are fully preparing for the January window and beyond, with the Lilywhites looking to build a long-term project under their popular head coach.

"Johan's [Lange] got his department and he talks with Daniel [Levy] and all of the other key personnel, and I'll get in the loop when you get the significant moments of potentially some progress in certain areas," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfers.

"But yeah, the planning is under way but obviously you need multiple parties to be involved and agree on something, and that's not always easy."

Sky Sports recently claimed the north Londoners are prioritising the signing of younger players, which is a clear suggestion that they're fully thinking about the future under Postecoglou. The Australian has enjoyed a fantastic early debut season overall, even making the best start to a season by any new manager in Premier League history.

Injuries and suspensions thwarted their momentum for a time, but despite limited numbers, Spurs have won three league games on the bounce. Once the likes of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison return to action, the north Londoners should be in fantastic stead and among the favourites for a top four finish.

That being said, there are still key positions which are in need of bolstering - with reports claiming Tottenham want a new defender, midfielder and forward (The Athletic). In the latter area, there is the small matter of replacing former star striker Harry Kane, who is now firing on all cylinders for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Richarlison has recently seized an opportunity as Spurs' sole striker, coming into a rich vein of form with four goals in his last three league games.

However, it is still believed they're eyeing up more prolific options for 2024, as Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez attracts interest from Spurs among other names. Another star liked by Tottenham is Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who looks set to be front and centre to one of 2024's biggest transfer sagas.

Spurs discuss signing Toney

According to a report by The Guardian and reliable journalist Ed Aarons, Spurs have spoken about signing Toney alongside the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The striker bagged 20 league goals last season before his ban for alleged gambling breaches, and reports suggest he could leave the Bees for an initial £60m fee next year (Miguel Delaney). Toney, who's been called "underrated" by members of the media (Statman Dave), has even been likened to Kane by Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

"If you look at what he does for Brentford, how consistent he is and what he does for his team, he's fully deserving of a call-up," said Rice to talkSPORT.

"He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have."