With the transfer window set to re-open next month, Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be already plotting potential moves that could be made in the new year, with centre-back a particular priority amid the current lack of depth and the loss of Micky van de Ven to injury.

Amid Ange Postecoglou's desire to bolster his backline, the suggestion is that the Lilywhites have already made contact regarding a possible swoop for OGC Nice sensation, Jean-Clair Todibo, as they look to win the race for the in-demand talent.

Spurs transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the north London outfit have already "opened talks" with the Ligue 1 outfit in a bid to step up their interest in the 23-year-old, with Spurs hoping to steal a march on Premier League rivals, Manchester United, who are also said to be interested.

This has been corroborated by a report from 90min journalist, Graeme Bailey, with the transfer insider revealing that Postecoglou and co have been told that a deal can be struck for a fee of around £35m in January.

While Bailey reports that the club are also keeping a close eye on the likes of Ben Godfrey, Lloyd Kelly and Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida, it is Todibo who is 'rapidly rising up their shortlist'.

How Jean-Clair Todibo would slot in at Spurs

Not only would the Frenchman - who has been hailed as the "complete package" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - offer an able deputy to the stricken Van de Ven on the left side of the defence, but he could also be a direct rival to Cristian Romero at right centre-back.

The latter man was only recently dubbed the "best defender in the world" by compatriot, Lionel Messi, yet far too often has his recklessness nature proven costly for the Lilywhites, only recently serving a three-game suspension for his straight red card against Chelsea.

Todibo's 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign by numbers 14 games (14 starts) 8 clean sheets 1 assist 1 big chance created 91% pass accuracy 1.3 interceptions per game 1.9 tackles per game 7.9 balls recovered per game 71% successful dribbles per game 65% aerial duels won 7.21 average match rating Stats via Sofascore

If Postecoglou is looking for a more reliable option then Todibo is seemingly the way to go, the former Barcelona man having been in inspired form for a stubborn Nice side this term, helping to keep eight clean sheets from just 14 league outings thus far.

Arguably "one of the most underrated CB's in Europe" - in the words of Kulig - the 6 foot 3 titan could well prove a dream partner for Pedro Porro in that right channel, with the Spurs target's immense recovery speed - as indicated in the clip below - ensuring he can mop up expertly behind the Spaniard when required.

Not only that, but the £35m-rated star also boasts the composure required on the ball to be able to link nicely with Porro, notably ranking in the top 18% among his European peers for progressive passes per 90 - showcasing that he could regularly pick out the full-back when he opts to invert.

If the latter man is to step into the centre of the park - as he so often does in Postecoglou's tactical set-up - then Todibo could well exploit the space down the right with his knack for driving forward with ease, illustrated by the fact that he ranks in the top 5% for progressive carries per 90.

Such an array of qualities would surely compliment the attack-minded Porro - who boasts six assists this season - making Spurs an even more formidable outfit when building up from the back.