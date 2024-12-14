Tottenham Hotspur have been blessed with some incredible talents over the last ten to 20 years.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić helped to define the Premier League in the late 2000s and early 2010s, while Harry Kane and Son Heung-min did the same for nearly a decade after that.

However, there was another simply sublime star who came to prominence alongside Kane and Son but sadly lost his place in the team a few years later: Dele Alli.

The sensational midfielder had the potential to be world-class, and now it looks like Spurs could have an academy gem capable of replicating his heady heights, an academy gem currently outscoring Dominic Solanke.

Dele's Spurs' career

Spurs paid MK Dons around £5m for the highly-rated Dele in February 2015, although he wouldn't make his debut for the Lilywhites until the following campaign, as he remained on loan with the League One side for the remainder of the season.

Now, it usually takes a bit of time for a youngster to really establish themselves in a Premier League team, but it was apparent from the very beginning that the Milton Keynes-born gem was no ordinary player.

For example, in his first season in North London, he racked up a remarkable haul of ten goals and ten assists in 46 appearances, which saw him win the PFA Young Player of the Year award - talk about bursting onto the scene.

The "pure wonderkid," as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, somehow reached another level the following year, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 50 appearances, which was enough to see him win his second Young Player of the Year award in as many seasons.

The incredible talent continued to improve over the next couple of years, but eventually, he hit a slight bump in form and, following a few disappointing campaigns, was sold to Everton.

Dele's Spurs record Appearances 269 Minutes 19162' Goals 67 Assists 58 Goal Involvements per Match 0.46 Minutes per Goal Involvement 153.29' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Overall, while things didn't ultimately work out for Dele at Spurs, it's impossible to overstate how unbelievably talented he was, and so the fact the club now have an academy gem who could replicate his form should leave fans excited.

The academy gem who could be the next Dele

So, the player in question is not the incredibly exciting Mikey Moore or the promising Will Lankshear; it is the slightly lesser-known but just as promising Luca Jamie Williams-Barnett.

The 16-year-old prospect looks like he could become an incredible first-teamer in the coming years, but you might be wondering, what makes him the next Dele?

Well, there are a couple of reasons.

The first is that, like the former Spurs ace, the Luton-born gem is primarily an attacking midfielder who can play in multiple positions, including left and right-wing, left midfield and even centre-forward, lending credence to academy expert and pundit John Wenham's description of him as a "cheat-code".

However, the second and potentially more important way he resembles the 28-year-old is that he's a brilliant goalscorer.

Williams-Barnett junior record Appearances 16 Minutes 1276' Goals 11 Assists 5 Goal Involvements per Match 1 Minutes per Goal Involvement 79.5' All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in 16 appearances across the various youth sides, the talented teen has found the back of the net on 11 occasions and provided five assists to boot, equating to a goal involvement every game.

Moreover, this season alone, he has scored nine goals in nine appearances, which is a better return than Solanke's seven in 20; albeit he is playing senior football, it still shows how promising the youngster is.

Ultimately, while the prospect of a youth product replicating Dele's incredible performances sounds far-fetched, Williams-Barnett really looks like he could develop into a player capable of doing precisely that, so long as he maintains his current rate of development.