An exit for a "sensational" Tottenham Hotspur regular may be edging closer as they tell him he's free to leave, with a replacement apparently "lined up".

Spurs making transfer plans for January

As widely reported, and even confirmed by manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs are preparing to make possible new additions in the January window.

The Lilywhites boss, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, suggested his side will be active in the winter market amid their chase for a new centre-back and signings in other positions.

"It's going to be a challenging month for us because you're talking about three players in Pape, Biss and Sonny who have been very important to what we're trying to build," said Postecoglou on Spurs transfers.

"We've got Maddison, Van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur - really significant players who are missing - so fingers crossed the guys we've got at the moment stay healthy through that period.

"It's going to be a challenging period and January is always a difficult transfer window to get things done particularly quickly, so I think we're preparing ourselves for that."

Like many other Premier League clubs, the north Londoners may have to be careful with FFP and not sail too close to the wind.

Spurs invested significantly in their squad over the summer and star players will come at a premium mid-season, making rumoured Spurs transfer targets like defender Jean-Clair Todibo and striker Serhou Guirassy look pretty tempting.

Todibo is valued at around £35 million, while Guirassy's contract contains a £15 million release clause. To fund new signings for Postecoglou, Spurs could also look to move on players like midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane has featured in Tottenham's vast majority of league games this season, albeit mostly from the bench. Hojbjerg is reportedly open to leaving Spurs as a result, and they could move him on to sign a midfield upgrade.

Tottenham tell Hojbjerg to leave with successor "lined up"

That is according to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, who claims Spurs have told Hojbjerg he's free to leave with a replacement "lined up".

The Lilywhites will green-light his departure once they do sign his successor, according to the report, and they've set a price tag of around £20 million to interested sides.

Hojbjerg is eager to move to a side where he can earn regular starts, despite being a key member of the squad. Called "sensational" by reporter Seb Stafford-Bloor, Postecoglou has also called him "very important" this season.

"It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg.

"He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us. We wouldn’t be in this position if we were just reliant on our starting XI."