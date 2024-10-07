As Tottenham Hotspur head into another international break, there remain more questions than answers for manager Ange Postecoglou, with the former Celtic boss having seen his side wilt in the second half on Sunday evening.

Having looked at their scintillating best away to Manchester United last week, the Lilywhites appeared set for more of the same after racing into a 2-0 lead at the Amex, with Brennan Johnson and James Maddison powering the visitors into a deserved lead.

As they were under Roberto De Zerbi, however, this Brighton and Hove Albion side are no pushovers, with former Newcastle United asset Yankuba Minteh kick-starting a stunning fightback to leave Spurs languishing in ninth in the Premier League table following that eventual 3-2 defeat.

Of course, much will be made of that second-half collapse and the north Londoners' wretched individual mistakes, yet if Postecoglou does wish to look on the brighter side, he will be impressed that his attacking unit is beginning to click into gear - including summer signing, Dominic Solanke.

Solanke's start to life at Spurs

The former Bournemouth talisman - who arrived on a club-record £65m deal this summer - may not be the new Harry Kane (we'll come onto that), but he has slotted in smoothly to Postecoglou's ranks, having notably chalked up an assist for Johnson against the Seagulls.

It had been an initial slow start to life in North London for the 26-year-old due to injury - while he also notably spurned a handful of chances in the draw to Leicester City - but he has since gone on to register five goal involvements in just eight games in all competitions thus far.

That includes the final goal in the richly-deserved win over the Red Devils last weekend, with the Englishman showcasing his predatory instincts to poke home from Pape Matar Sarr's flick on at the near post.

While the one-time Chelsea and Liverpool striker does have a long way to go to pay off that sizeable price tag, Postecoglou will no doubt be pleased that his patience in the new man has been vindicated.

The same can also be said of one of Solanke's attacking teammates, with it looking as if Spurs have found an unlikely successor to Kane if the early knockings of this season are anything to go by.

Spurs' new Harry Kane

Trying to emulate a man who chalked up 280 goals for the club is no mean feat, with the north Londoners having perhaps struggled to fill the England skipper's void last season, as number nine Richarlison scored just 11 league goals.

While Solanke - who recorded 19 top-flight efforts for the Cherries in 2023/24 - arguably represents a notable upgrade on the stricken Brazilian, it is actually that man Johnson who has surprisingly taken on the goalscoring burden of late.

Signed on deadline day back in the summer of 2023, the former Nottingham Forest man enjoyed an encouraging debut campaign at N17, having registered 15 goals and assists in the league under Postecoglou's watch.

With a hefty £47.5m price tag looming above him, however, much has been expected of the Wales international, with criticism toward him reaching boiling point in the early stage of the season, as he subsequently deactivated his social media accounts after suffering abuse from 'supporters' following the derby defeat to Arsenal.

Rather than wilting under the scrutiny, however, the 23-year-old has clapped back - and them some - since then, having netted in six successive games in all competitions, after proving the rescue man away to Coventry City in the EFL Cup.

Johnson vs Brighton - Match Stats 90 minutes 1 goal 1 shot on target 2 shots off target 1/1 successful dribbles 34 touches 80% pass accuracy 2 key passes 4/5 ground duels won 0/1 aerial duels won 7x possession lost 1 clearance 3 tackles Stats via Sofascore

The flying winger has shown a remarkable composure in front of goal that even the aforementioned Kane would be proud of, with his latest strike away on the south coast having led journalist Dean Jones to dub him an unlikely "Harry Kane replacement".

In all, the £70k-per-week star now boasts 21 goals and assists in just 44 games for Spurs, indicating the real attacking weapon that he has become down the right flank.

As such, while it may be Solanke knitting things together in that central role, Postecoglou may have unearthed a clinical, 'Kane-like' presence in front of goal in the form of Johnson.

Long may it continue.