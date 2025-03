With just over two months of the Premier League season left, the Tottenham Hotspur board should and likely will be thinking ahead to next season.

Ange Postecoglou's side have endured a rough campaign this year, and while they could still end with a bang in the Europa League, the club will be hoping and expecting more next year.

To ensure that happens, Daniel Levy and Co. will need to make some major adjustments to the squad regarding incomings, outgoings and loans.