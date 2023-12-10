Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways on Sunday as Ange Postecoglou's side beat Newcastle United 4-1 at home in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites had failed to win any of their previous five top-flight matches, which resulted in four defeats and one draw, despite taking the lead in all of them.

They took the lead once again against the Magpies but were able to hold on for all three points with an impressive, energetic, display in front of their own fans.

Heung-min Son and Destiny Udogie both caught the eye with superb showings but Richarlison was just as good with a pleasing redemption up front.

Son and Udogie's performances v Newcastle in numbers

The Spurs captain was electric out wide with one goal, from the penalty spot, and two assists out in his more natural position on the left wing.

He completed 85% of his attempted passes and created four chances for his teammates across his 89 minutes on the pitch, although the South Korea international did miss one 'big chance'.

Udogie, meanwhile, kicked off the scoring with a close-range finish as Son whipped the ball across the six-yard box for the left-back to convert.

The former Udinese prospect also won three of his four ground duels and provided two key passes in a dynamic, all-action, performance from the Italy international.

Richarlison's performance v Newcastle in numbers

Whilst Udogie and Son were excellent, Richarlison was just as good with his brilliant centre-forward performance after the disappointment of his miss against West Ham on Thursday.

The Brazil international sent his free header wide of the post, which went down as a 'big chance' missed, as Spurs were fighting to get something out of the game.

Postecoglou placed his faith in the former Everton star by handing him a start in the number nine position and the gem rewarded that faith as he redeemed himself against Newcastle.

Richarlison helped to set the tempo for Spurs with his energetic display up front. He constantly hassled and closed down opposition defenders to make sure that Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar were always under pressure - in and out of possession.

His hard work was rewarded in the 38th minute as Son cut the ball back for the Brazilian hero to bundle the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

The 26-year-old ace then made it 3-0 on the hour-mark as he peeled off the back of Lascelles and brought a brilliant ball from Pedro Porro down to finish past Martin Dubravka.

Football.london's Alasdair Gold handed him a 9/10 match rating in his post-match article and hailed the striker's aforementioned relentless work rate.

Richarlison won four of his eight duels in total but also showed composure in possession to go along with his hard work and goal threat, as the talented marksman completed 81% (13/16) of his attempted passes.

It was brilliant to see that he was able to quickly put the disappointment of the West Ham blunder behind him in order to produce an impressive performance against Newcastle.

The ex-Watford star put on a show against the Magpies and was one of the stars for Postecoglou alongside Udogie and Son on Sunday.