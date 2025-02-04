It would be fair to say that, so far, this season has not gone to plan for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou's side have faced several problems this year, and while a sometimes wasteful frontline and inconsistent midfield are undoubtedly some of them, the most pressing issue has been the number of injuries they've had to deal with in the backline.

So, it wasn't all that surprising to see the club go into the market last month and sign Antonín Kinský from Slavia Prague and Kevin Danso from RC Lens, although given the extent of their injuries, some would argue that wasn't enough.

That must've been an opinion held by the club, as on deadline day, they made an attempt to sign a number of other defenders, including Axel Disasi, and while they failed, they can rest easy knowing that they already have a defensive stalwart worth millions more than the Frenchman.

Tottenham's defensive search

The objective coming into January was relatively straightforward for Daniel Levy and Co: sign at least one centre-back.

They achieved that with the signing of Danso on a short-term loan with an obligation to buy for around £20.9m, and while the Swiss international's arrival is undoubtedly a welcome one, there is a feeling from some that it might not be enough.

It could be argued that the club feel similarly, as even after the deal was announced, links to other prominent defenders began appearing, the most notable being Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.